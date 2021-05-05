Shoppers Say This Powerful Oscillating Tower Fan Is So Quiet, They ‘Can’t Even Hear It’
Warmer days are upon us, and if you're looking for some cool relief, it's time to invest in a powerful fan. Luckily, Amazon recently released this oscillating tower fan, and it's already earned more than 1,200 five-star ratings.
The popular tower fan is 42 inches tall and comes with six speeds and three modes — normal, natural, and sleep — so you can customize the breeze and noise level to meet your exact needs. It operates at a speed of 24 feet per second and can oscillate up to 90 degrees to quickly and effectively distribute airflow to as much of your space as possible.
It's also super easy to set up — reviewers say "it took less than five minutes to put together" — and use the fan. You can either press the buttons on its sleek LED display or use the included remote control to adjust the oscillation, speed, mode, noise level, and even to set a timer. And right now, you can get the high-tech fan for $10 off its original price thanks to an Amazon deal.
"I absolutely love this fan, and the sleep mode is the best," one reviewer wrote. " I can't even hear it while it's running. I also enjoy the second mode, which imitates a natural breeze. I've never seen or had a fan with that option. If you need or want a good fan with a quiet option for sleep, this is the fan for you!"
A second shopper added: "My room gets unbearably hot when the weather starts warming up, and this fan has already made it so much more comfortable."
Others were impressed with the quality — one person said it's "silent, strong, and [has] a beautiful design," while another called it a "must-buy for summer."
If you don't have central air conditioning, you'll be thanking yourself for the next few months when you have a powerful fan keeping your space cool — not to mention, it'll prevent those dreaded sleepless, sweaty nights this summer. Shop the Sugoal Oscillating Tower Fan while it's still on sale at Amazon.
