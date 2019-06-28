Suge Knight's Son Gets Emotional Advice from Dad in Prison While Launching Real Estate Career

The son of incarcerated music executive Marion “Suge” Knight is launching a new career for himself in real estate — and though his father is behind bars, he’s still offering his support.

Suge Jacob Knight, 23, is leading a new VH1 eight-episode docu-series called Love & Listings, following him and a group of young, ambitious real estate agents as they work to forge their path in the cutthroat business and pull back the curtain on their glamorous and scandalous lives.

A press release for the show, which premieres in July, promises viewers will get to see lots of Suge Jacob’s elite celebrity clientele — including Jermaine Dupri, Jordin Sparks, Amber Rose, Ray J, Brandy Norwood, and Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams (among others).

But it’s one face viewers don’t see that makes the most impact.

In the trailer for the series, Suge Jacob receives a call from his dad from prison, during which the inmate doles out some emotional advice.

“I believe in you,” Suge Sr., 54, says. “Believe in yourself and you’re going to be alright.”

His words appear to have a big affect on Suge Jacob, who tears up earlier in the clip speaking about the struggles he feels both professionally and personally under the weight of his family name.

“I just don’t want to let my dad down,” Suge Jacob says.

Image zoom Suge Jacob Knight

Real estate appears to be a perfect fit for him.

“Growing up around stars sets me up for my next chapter in real estate,” he says in the trailer for the series. “I want to have million-dollar house listings. I have the connections. Getting this real estate license and becoming the top agent in L.A. is the first step to making my father proud.”

“I like the fact that I’m around successful people and beautiful homes, and I also get to do what I love,” he adds. “I’m not going to let anything stop me.”

Image zoom Marion “Suge” Knight DAVID MCNEW/AFP/Getty

Suge Jacob is one of five kids Suge Sr. has from multiple relationships.

The co-founder and former CEO of Death Row Records is currently behind bars serving a 28 years prison sentence on manslaughter charges for the January 2015 hit-and-run death of 55-year-old Terry Carter. He has pleaded no contest to the Compton crime, but was arrested that month and charged nearly four years later, in October 2018, after accepting a plea deal.

Back in February 2017, his son spoke to BET.com about his relationship with his father.