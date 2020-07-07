This Popular Succulent Set from Amazon Comes with 20 Plants on Sale for Just $1.66 Each

If you’re looking to add some joy-sparking, smile-inducing, and — get this — stress-relieving decor to your home (because that’s exactly what we all need right now), we’ve found just the thing.

Amazon just marked down this popular set of succulents to under $34, which breaks down to about $1.66 a plant. The beautiful assortment has racked up over 2,000 five-star reviews from shoppers and is an Amazon best-seller, making this limited-time sale even more noteworthy.

And these succulents aren’t just cute (though shoppers have definitely called them that). They’re also a simple form of self-care. In fact, a recent study published in the American Society for Horticultural Science Journal revealed that desk plants can help reduce stress. And grabbing a few pieces of greenery, especially this marked down set, is a cost-efficient and simple way to personalize your space and incorporate some natural beauty into your home office.

The low-maintenance plants only require one watering per week. And they’re easy to display around your home as is or combine with other pieces to fashion DIY terrariums, fairy gardens, centerpiece arrangements, or something more unique. Shoppers can also opt for a smaller sets, some of which are also on sale.

Thousands of shoppers from Amazon’s passionate reviewer community have given the petite plants their stamp of approval, calling them “a great bargain” and the “cutest thing ever.” Many rave about their beauty, easy maintenance, versatility, and overall value.

“These beauties arrived in amazing condition, with large plants and unique varieties that really stand out,” one reviewer wrote. “I love the size and variety and condition of the plants. They truly exceeded my expectations. They're going to look great in my teacup gardens!” Others chimed in to mention that the set makes for a great gift or party favor.

Amazon hasn’t disclosed how long this deal will last, but as soon as it’s over, prices will go back up. Grab the best-selling set now, and your space will look greener — and feel calmer — in no time.