Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Foam Topper 'Transforms' Old Mattresses — and It's on Sale

The Subrtex memory foam comes packed in a vacuumed bag, and all you need to do is cut open the packaging and let the topper expand into its 3-inch height. And once you do, you might find the mattress even "better than expected," per a reviewer, who added, "This topper far exceeded my expectations and may actually be more comfy than the very expensive (name-brand) pillow top mattress on my bed in my house."