Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Foam Topper 'Transforms' Old Mattresses — and It's on Sale
If you have a bed that has sagged over time, or a new mattress that just isn't as comfortable as you had hoped, a mattress topper can be just the thing you need to revitalize your sleep. One option Amazon shoppers say has "transformed" their old mattresses is Subrtex's 3-inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Topper. It's supportive, comfortable, and cooling — and also on sale.
With more than 3,500 five-star ratings, Subrtex's topper is one of the highest-rated options on Amazon in its category. This mattress topper is available in multiple sizes, from twin to California king, and in 2-, 3-, or 4-inch options. All sizes and heights are on sale right now, with the 3-inch option starting at $120, a $30 markdown from its typical $150 (or more) price tag.
Buy It! Subrtex 3-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $119.99–$184.99 (orig. $149.99–$240.49); amazon.com
Subrtex's memory foam topper "keeps you extra cool all throughout the night," according to a reviewer, thanks to its smooth (and washable) bamboo cover that wicks away sweat and allows for air flow optimization. "I sleep extremely hot, and the last memory foam mattress topper I slept on was horrible," wrote a shopper who called Subrtex's topper "a success."
It's constructed with a cooling, supportive gel foam, and shoppers say it's great for lower back, hip, and neck pain. One wrote, "I'm now sleeping great all night, and not waking to readjust my position from pain. It feels like a plush pillow top, but has the support needed so you don't feel like you're sinking… When I roll over, or get out of bed, the foam springs back quickly, so there are no pockets or indentations."
The Subrtex memory foam comes packed in a vacuumed bag, and all you need to do is cut open the packaging and let the topper expand into its 3-inch height. And once you do, you might find the mattress even "better than expected," per a reviewer, who added, "This topper far exceeded my expectations and may actually be more comfy than the very expensive (name-brand) pillow top mattress on my bed in my house."
To transform your bed into something that feels brand new, or to simply have what reviewers call a "luxurious" night of sleep that feels almost like a night at a five-star hotel, shop Subrtex's gel-infused memory foam mattress topper while it's on sale.
Buy It! Subrtex 3-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $119.99–$184.99 (orig. $149.99–$240.49); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Cooling Foam Topper 'Transforms' Old Mattresses — and It's on Sale
- The Indoor Bug Trap That Effectively Gets Rid of Mosquitoes and Fruit Flies Is 44% Off — Today Only
- These Stylish Sneakers Are the 'Most Comfortable' Pair Shoppers Have Ever Owned
- Kate Hudson and Hilary Duff Love BaubleBar's Infamous Halloween Earrings — and You Can Already Shop Them Now