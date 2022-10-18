Lifestyle Home Amazon Shoppers Say This Silk Pillowcase Is 'By Far the Softest' One They've Tried — and It's as Little as $8 “My hair didn’t frizz and my skin wasn’t dried out when I woke up” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 18, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you've grown weary of outfitting your pillows with a simple set of cotton pillowcases, it's time to upgrade with a softer and more luxurious material: silk. Luckily, right now you can score a top-rated silk pillowcase for up to 42 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to as little as $8. Head to Amazon to get the Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase. It's designed out of a rich silk material, making it wonderfully soft, strong, and durable. It won't easily wrinkle — even after it's been washed — and won't be damaged by repeated use, so you can rest easy knowing that you can rely on it for years to come. Shoppers also opt for this pillowcase because it prevents their hair from becoming frizzy; since the silk doesn't absorb moisture, it will keep hair and skin both smooth and shiny — without becoming tangled overnight. The pillowcase also boasts a cooling feature, keeping you cool in the warmer months. Shoppers can choose from a slew of colors, including champagne, apricot gray, and royal blue, all of which are available in sizes standard, queen, and king. Plus, it's easy to clean: Just toss it in the washing machine on a gentle cycle and let it air dry. Amazon Buy It! Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $11.04 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the pillowcase a five-star rating, with many noting that it "saved" their hair. Another reviewer remarked that they noticed a "change" in their skin within three days. One user said, "Switching to this pillow case has made a noticeable difference in the dryness/frizz level of my curls after sleep compared to when I use a cotton pillowcase," while another added: "My hair was not as messy in the morning." A third five-star reviewer shared that they had tried several other silk and satin pillowcases, but found that they made them sweat too much. After getting this pillowcase they said, "This one is nothing like those! It washed up perfectly, and it's by far the softest one I've ever felt." They also noted that it "stayed completely cool" and didn't wrinkle while they slept. They finished off by saying, "My hair didn't frizz and my skin wasn't dried out when I woke up. I love this one and plan to get another." Amazon Buy It! Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $8.39 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com Head over to Amazon to get the Suatien Natural Mulberry Silk Pillowcase while it's up to 42 percent off. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Mindy Kaling Turned Heads in Hot Pink — Here's How to Embrace the Barbiecore Trend in Everyday Life Hailey Bieber Wore $1,070 Prada Slippers Outside of the House, but This Similar Pair Is on Sale for Just $17 Target Just Kicked Off Its Black Friday Deals in October with Savings on Apple AirPods and Sonos Speakers Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.