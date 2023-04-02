Lifestyle Home This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Is 'Perfect' for Hot Sleepers — and It's on Sale for $10 at Amazon One shopper said it “stays cool throughout the night” By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 2, 2023 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Reese Herrington Calling all pillow-flippers! If you're sick and tired of constantly having to flip your pillow over to the cool side throughout the night, why not treat yourself to a pillowcase that simply stays cold? This Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is soft, breathable, and, most importantly, cooling. It's racked up nearly 7,000 perfect ratings on Amazon and right now, you can snag it on sale for as little as $10. It's made from a buttery soft silk material that feels incredibly luxurious without a hefty price tag. In addition to keeping cool, the material is strong, durable, and even wrinkle-resistant, according to the brand. The fabric is also non-absorbent, so your nighttime skincare products will actually stay on your face rather than seeping into your pillow. What's more, it reduces friction on skin and hair, so you can rest easy knowing you won't wake up to a creased face or tangled hairdo. Amazon Buy It! Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase in Apricot Gray, $11.89 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com These Extra Deep Bed Sheets That Shoppers Call 'Buttery' Soft Are 42% Off Right Now at Amazon The pillowcase features a handy zip closure and is easy to clean; simply put it in a laundry bag, run it on a gentle cycle in the washing machine, and let it air dry. It's available individually or as a pair in standard, queen, king, and body pillow sizes, along with 20 gorgeous hues and patterns. Discounts vary depending on size, color, and quantity. With all of its perks, it's no wonder the Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is so popular amongst Amazon shoppers. According to one reviewer, the pillowcase "stays cool throughout the night," and another user called it "perfect" for them since they are a "hot sleeper." A third shopper said the pillowcase kept their hair "soft and tangle-free," while a fourth raved: "My hair and skin have never been happier with a night's rest." Keep cool throughout the hot spring and summer nights ahead with the help of the Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase. Just act fast to take advantage of this juicy deal! Amazon Buy It! Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase in Haze Blue, $10.19 (orig. $18.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 7 Under-$50 Spring Dresses We Discovered in Amazon's Outlet This Month This Shark Vacuum with 'Powerful Suction' Is at Its Cheapest Price Ever at Amazon Right Now These 'Incredibly Soft' Bed Sheets with 11,200+ Five-Star Ratings Are 42% Off at Amazon Right Now