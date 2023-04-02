This Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Is 'Perfect' for Hot Sleepers — and It's on Sale for $10 at Amazon

Calling all pillow-flippers! If you're sick and tired of constantly having to flip your pillow over to the cool side throughout the night, why not treat yourself to a pillowcase that simply stays cold? This Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is soft, breathable, and, most importantly, cooling. It's racked up nearly 7,000 perfect ratings on Amazon and right now, you can snag it on sale for as little as $10.

It's made from a buttery soft silk material that feels incredibly luxurious without a hefty price tag. In addition to keeping cool, the material is strong, durable, and even wrinkle-resistant, according to the brand. The fabric is also non-absorbent, so your nighttime skincare products will actually stay on your face rather than seeping into your pillow. What's more, it reduces friction on skin and hair, so you can rest easy knowing you won't wake up to a creased face or tangled hairdo.

The pillowcase features a handy zip closure and is easy to clean; simply put it in a laundry bag, run it on a gentle cycle in the washing machine, and let it air dry. It's available individually or as a pair in standard, queen, king, and body pillow sizes, along with 20 gorgeous hues and patterns. Discounts vary depending on size, color, and quantity.

With all of its perks, it's no wonder the Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is so popular amongst Amazon shoppers. According to one reviewer, the pillowcase "stays cool throughout the night," and another user called it "perfect" for them since they are a "hot sleeper." A third shopper said the pillowcase kept their hair "soft and tangle-free," while a fourth raved: "My hair and skin have never been happier with a night's rest."

Keep cool throughout the hot spring and summer nights ahead with the help of the Suatien Mulberry Silk Pillowcase. Just act fast to take advantage of this juicy deal!

