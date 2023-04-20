This Sleek Handheld Vacuum Is a 'Quick and Easy Solution' for Small Messes — and It's 50% Off

Reviewers attest to its “impressive” suction power

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on April 20, 2023 08:00 AM

STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Cordless Cleaner
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

Still hauling out a bulky upright vacuum for even the smallest of messes around the house? Consider investing in a handheld vacuum cleaner instead. Luckily, Amazon has a bunch of stellar vacuum deals happening this spring cleaning season.

For a limited time, the Starument Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is 50 percent off at Amazon. Equipped with a strong motor, the wireless cleaning gadget readily sucks up dirt, dust, hair, crumbs, and other small debris around the house. It weighs just over a pound, making it easy to tackle hard-to-reach places for longer — whether you're cleaning between couch cushions, in the corners of kitchen cabinets, or along a windowsill. Plus, it comes with an adjustable nozzle that's gentle enough to use on a keyboard.

STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Cordless Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Starument Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in White, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Other convenient features include its washable dust filter and sturdy base that's free-standing. Even better, it has a 20-minute run time on a full charge and charges quickly.

What really sets it apart from other vacuum cleaners is its sleek design. It comes in four colors: white, black, pink, and mint green. Normally, it costs $100, but it's currently on sale for $50 in almost every color.

More than 1,800 customers have given the handheld vacuum a five-star rating, with many calling out its "impressive" suction power. One reviewer shared, "It is a quick and easy solution to pick mess up," adding, "It's also compact and very easy to clean."

Shoppers also appreciate that it's "lightweight" and "surprisingly comfortable." One shopper who also uses the vacuum to clean their car wrote, "It's easy to carry and small enough to get in the cracks of places."Plus, other reviewers call out its "gorgeous design" and "stylish look," with one saying, "It is so aesthetically pleasing."

There's no word on when this deal will end, but it won't last forever. So head to Amazon to snag the Starument Handheld Vacuum Cleaner before the savings disappear!

STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Cordless Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Starument Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in Mint Green, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner Handheld Cordless Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Starument Handheld Vacuum Cleaner in PInk, $49.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

