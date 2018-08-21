Stranger Things gave the world plenty of gems since its 2016 premiere: Everyone’s awesome girl crush Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), an unbreakable bond between four best friends we can all aspire to and, as of season 2, laugh-out-loud one-liners delivered by Lucas’s (Caleb McLaughlin) sassy little sister, Erica, played by newcomer Priah Ferguson.

Ferguson may play a supporting role in the hit Netflix show, but the 11-year-old star is a total scene-stealer (rumor has it she’ll have even more screen time next season) and is also coming into her own off-screen. She recently moved into her very own “casual vintage” bedroom after sharing with her younger sister and showed off her new space to PEOPLE.

“I was excited to have my own room and use my voice to show my personal style,” Ferguson says. “I’m transitioning from little girl to a middle schooler and I wanted my space to feel more mature.”

On her inspiration:

“I really love those all-white, Midcentury Modern homes with gigantic windows and straight lines. I’m kind of a ‘neat freak’ and organization makes me happy. I wanted my personality to shine through without the room feeling cluttered or washed out,” she says of the room, which she decorated with help from her mom.

On how she’d define her room’s style:

“I’d describe the room as casual vintage, with touches of glam here and there. My goal was to make it feel laid-back, but include some charm and fun too.”

On where she found her favorite pieces:

“I bought my bedding, star banner, and guitar stand from PBTeen. I always thought the Emily & Meritt collections were super cute! We found cool picture frames and accents from Hobby Lobby and Target. My bed, desk, and dresser are from Wayfair and Ashley Furniture.”

On her favorite item:

“My bedding is my favorite item, especially my ‘roar’ pillow … The message makes me feel empowered. Although it’s small, I can still use it for a nap. It’s so soft, but comfy. I told my mom I didn’t want any bright pinks or hearts, which are used for really young kids or babies. But, when I saw the bedding, I thought it was perfect! The blush and green, along with gold and black accents are interesting together.”