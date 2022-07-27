Amazon Shoppers Call These TikTok-Famous Stackable Clear Drawers Their 'Favorite Organizers' — and They're on Sale
There are few things more satisfying than turning to the chaotic underside of a bathroom or kitchen sink and transforming it into an organized haven where every spare tampon, extra toothbrush, and bottle of cleaning solution has an aesthetically pleasing home.
Even to the most unorganized, this goal isn't unreachable. In fact, it doesn't even have to be out of budget. Home organization lovers (including TikTokers with millions of followers) are turning to solutions like the Stori Audrey Clear Stackable Organizing Drawers, which also happen to be discounted at Amazon right now.
The uses for these chic and design-conscious drawers are unlimited, with shoppers using them everywhere, including on the bathroom counter, under the bathroom or kitchen sink, and in the pantry or home office. These drawers will act as the new and more organized home for loose items, beauty products, spare toiletries, or period supplies. Plus, thanks to the transparent material, you can always tell what you have on hand and when you need to restock.
Buy It! Stori Audrey Clear Stackable Organizing Drawers, $24.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
This particular set, the number one bestseller in its category, includes two drawers, which can be stacked, placed side by side, or used entirely separately. They're made from durable, BPA-free plastics and measure 4.5 inches tall. Stori also offers a few similar options for other sizing needs, including larger 6.75-inch drawers and a single wide, short drawer, which is great for things like makeup brushes. These other options are also discounted at the moment, with prices as low as $23.
Because of their materials and design, the drawers are easy to clean and can be used for years to come. Get control over loose snacks in the pantry, extra makeup brushes and palettes, or art supplies for the kids — all within a system reviewers call an "aesthetically pleasing way to stay organized."
Over 19,000 five-star reviewers vouch for these genius organizers, calling them the "best buy ever." Many comment on ease of use, with one noting, "These stack PERFECTLY — super secure with a nice groove to stack them. I kind of wish I had more things that needed a place to live so I could buy more of these."
Others recommend even more of the creative "multitude of uses" we're loving. One shopper explained: "I actually use these in my refrigerator. I cut up vegetables, fruit, [and] berries and put them in the containers for snacks."
Most of all, many shoppers remark on their plans to buy more and more of these organizers for every part of their house. One who said, "this is probably one of my favorite purchases ever," also added that they immediately "went back on Amazon and ordered four more."
Grab your own sets of Stori Audrey Clear Stackable Organizing Drawers while they're discounted at Amazon to get your space in TikTok shape!
