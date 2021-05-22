Shop

All of This Stylish Furniture Secretly Doubles as Storage — and Everything Is Under $150, Too

Create extra storage space in the bedroom, kitchen, bathroom, and more
By Eden Lichterman
May 22, 2021 09:00 AM
Regardless of the size of your home, everyone could use a little more storage space. But you can forget about bulky bins and boxes in every corner: Amazon has an entire section of stylish storage furniture, and we found the 10 best options for under $150.

From bedroom dressers to kitchen islands to over-the-toilet cabinets, the list has something for every room in your home. Keep scrolling through to check out under-$150 storage furniture for the bedroom, kitchen, office, bathroom, and living room on Amazon.

Shop Storage Furniture Under $150 on Amazon

A tall bookshelf with drawers on the bottom is a great way to make the most of a small space. This $114 metal and wood Homecho unit has three open shelves up top and three drawers below with wooden fronts and fabric interiors. Each shelf can hold 11 pounds' worth of items, while each drawer can handle 8 pounds at a time.

“Love this as a combo store-and-show,” one reviewer wrote. “Drawers to hide things away, and shelves to show things off. I bought this for my guest room to flank a Murphy bed. No problem assembling on my own, and I found the instructions clear.”

Buy It! Homecho Ladder Shelf with Fabric Drawers, $113.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

If you need extra storage at the end of your bed or in an entryway, consider this Christopher Knight Home tufted fabric ottoman. Upon first glance, it looks like a comfortable bench, but you can pop the top up to reveal tons of space inside. As one shopper said, "The quality is excellent, [the] storage is spacious, the color is a beautiful light gray."

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Fabric Storage Ottoman, $137.04; amazon.com

For the kitchen, this $104 mobile island with over 7,000 perfect ratings will give you lots of storage space. It has a cabinet with two shelves, a long drawer, a spice rack, a towel rack, and a wooden surface on top. You can choose from six colors, including bright white, several shades of wood, and dark gray.

“I absolutely love this cart,” a reviewer shared. “It freed up a lot of countertop space. The storage holds quite a bit of items, and the top draw is spacious.”

Buy It! Hodedah Kitchen Island with Spice Rack, Towel Rack, and Drawer, $103.81; amazon.com

And for the living room, this wooden coffee table has open shelves on the bottom and a top that lifts up to become a desk and reveals storage space inside. That means you can keep your remote controls, cords, and anything else completely hidden when you're not using them. One shopper even said "the storage is ample enough for two laptops, six months of magazines, and a box of checkers."

Buy It! Yaheetech Lift-Top Coffee Table, $118.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Instead of letting your belongings take over your space, add stylish and space-making furniture to your home for under $150 from Amazon's storage furniture section.

