Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Useful Storage Furniture — and Prices Start at $17 Save on dressers, bookshelves, storage ottomans, and bed frames with built-in drawers By Clara McMahon Published on March 14, 2023 05:00 AM Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Spring cleaning isn't just about scrubbing tubs and vacuuming floors. If you find your living space overflowing with odds and ends that need a place to call home, it might be time to reevaluate your storage options. Amazon is chock-full of functional furniture that can help organize your home without sacrificing style. There are coffee tables with hidden compartments, bed frames with built-in drawers, and plenty of other pieces that provide unassuming storage space. And right now, you can save over 60 percent on storage furniture from brands like Christopher Knight, Signature Design by Ashley, and Decor Therapy. Best Storage Furniture Deals at Amazon Wlive Lift-Top Storage Coffee Table in Retro Brown, $106.59 (orig. $149.99) Best-Seller: Lilola Home Lucca Linen Reversible Sleeper Sofa with Built-In Storage, $443.52 (orig. $792) Vasagle 5-Tier Ladder Bookshelf, $62.89 (orig. $83.99) 61% Off: Decor Therapy Keaton Round Storage Accent Table in Vintage Cherry, $100.20 (orig. $254.99) Lumtok 8-Drawer Dresser in Gray, $109.99 (orig. $149.99) Signature Design by Ashley Briarson Upholstered Storage Bench, $135 (orig. $283.86) Under $20: Meldevo Wooden Coat Tree, $16.99 (orig. $39.99) Allwie Upholstered Storage Bed Frame, $169.99–$189.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99–$249.99) Vasagle Bar Cart in Gold, $95.99 (orig. $139.99) Coaster Home Furnishings 2-Door Curio Cabinet, $885 ($1,239) 11 Area Rugs from Amazon to Spruce Up Your Home This Spring — Up to 80% Off For living room storage, you can save $350 on this best-selling and multifunctional sectional sofa from Lilola Home that converts into a sleeper and has a reversible chaise with hidden, built-in storage. One five-star reviewer said they used the chaise to store "blankets, pillows, and clothes," while another used it as a "toy box" for their kids. Amazon Buy It! Lilola Home Lucca Linen Reversible Sleeper Sofa with Built-In Storage, $443.42 (orig. $792); amazon.com You can also save 29 percent on this super useful coffee table. It has a lift-top design that can function as a dinner table or desk, plus an interior storage compartment and two built-in shelves to house books, blankets, board games, and more. For entryway storage, check out this Meldevo Wooden Coat Tree while it's on sale for just $17. There's also this discounted 3-in-1 coat and shoe rack with seven hooks, two tiers, and a handy bench for you to kick off your shoes. One shopper raved about how it "organized" coats, shoes, and backpacks in their home. Amazon Buy It! Homebazaar 3-in-1 Coat and Shoe Rack Bench, $119.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com The 30 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now If you're looking for ways to declutter your bedroom, check out this Lumtok 8-Drawer Dresser that's $40 off. It has three drawers sizes to store anything from sweaters to socks. Or, snag this vintage-inspired accent table by Decor Therapy for a whopping 61 percent off and relish in the extra space you'll have to keep your bedside essentials tucked away. There's even a highly-rated upholstered bed frame on sale with built-in drawers to house extra clothes or bedding. One reviewer called the bed frame a "creative storage solution" for their studio apartment, and another shopper wrote that the drawers are "huge" and can "fit a ton of stuff." Plus, the bed comes in three sizes, two stitching designs, and four colors, so you can find just the right frame for your space. Amazon Buy It! Allwie Upholstered Storage Bed Frame, $169.99–$189.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99–$249.99); amazon.com If any of these furniture finds catch your eye, act fast to get them while they're on sale. Keep scrolling to for more storage furniture finds on sale. Amazon Wlive Lift-Top Storage Coffee Table in Retro Brown, $106.59 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Amazon Decor Therapy Keaton Round Storage Accent Table in Vintage Cherry, $100.20 (orig. $254.99); amazon.com Amazon Lumtok 8-Drawer Dresser in Gray, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Amazon Winsome Wood Drop-Leaf Kitchen Cart, $118.20 (orig. $168.88); amazon.com Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Briarson Upholstered Storage Bench, $135 (orig. $283.86); amazon.com Amazon Meldevo Wooden Coat Tree, $16.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Amazon Vasagle 5-Tier Ladder Bookshelf, $62.89 (orig. $83.99); amazon.com Amazon Bestier 70-Inch Media Console in Rustic Black, $212.49 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com Amazon Christopher Knight Chantelle Storage Ottoman, $116.19 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com Amazon Vasagle Bar Cart in Gold, $95.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com Amazon LDTTCUK Storage Nightstand, $55.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com Amazon Coaster Home Furnishings 2-Door Curio Cabinet, $885 ($1,239); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? 