Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Useful Storage Furniture — and Prices Start at $17

Spring cleaning isn't just about scrubbing tubs and vacuuming floors. If you find your living space overflowing with odds and ends that need a place to call home, it might be time to reevaluate your storage options.

Amazon is chock-full of functional furniture that can help organize your home without sacrificing style. There are coffee tables with hidden compartments, bed frames with built-in drawers, and plenty of other pieces that provide unassuming storage space. And right now, you can save over 60 percent on storage furniture from brands like Christopher Knight, Signature Design by Ashley, and Decor Therapy.

Best Storage Furniture Deals at Amazon

For living room storage, you can save $350 on this best-selling and multifunctional sectional sofa from Lilola Home that converts into a sleeper and has a reversible chaise with hidden, built-in storage. One five-star reviewer said they used the chaise to store "blankets, pillows, and clothes," while another used it as a "toy box" for their kids.

You can also save 29 percent on this super useful coffee table. It has a lift-top design that can function as a dinner table or desk, plus an interior storage compartment and two built-in shelves to house books, blankets, board games, and more.

For entryway storage, check out this Meldevo Wooden Coat Tree while it's on sale for just $17. There's also this discounted 3-in-1 coat and shoe rack with seven hooks, two tiers, and a handy bench for you to kick off your shoes. One shopper raved about how it "organized" coats, shoes, and backpacks in their home.

If you're looking for ways to declutter your bedroom, check out this Lumtok 8-Drawer Dresser that's $40 off. It has three drawers sizes to store anything from sweaters to socks. Or, snag this vintage-inspired accent table by Decor Therapy for a whopping 61 percent off and relish in the extra space you'll have to keep your bedside essentials tucked away.

There's even a highly-rated upholstered bed frame on sale with built-in drawers to house extra clothes or bedding. One reviewer called the bed frame a "creative storage solution" for their studio apartment, and another shopper wrote that the drawers are "huge" and can "fit a ton of stuff." Plus, the bed comes in three sizes, two stitching designs, and four colors, so you can find just the right frame for your space.

If any of these furniture finds catch your eye, act fast to get them while they're on sale. Keep scrolling to for more storage furniture finds on sale.

