Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Useful Storage Furniture — and Prices Start at $17

Save on dressers, bookshelves, storage ottomans, and bed frames with built-in drawers

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 14, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup Tout
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Spring cleaning isn't just about scrubbing tubs and vacuuming floors. If you find your living space overflowing with odds and ends that need a place to call home, it might be time to reevaluate your storage options.

Amazon is chock-full of functional furniture that can help organize your home without sacrificing style. There are coffee tables with hidden compartments, bed frames with built-in drawers, and plenty of other pieces that provide unassuming storage space. And right now, you can save over 60 percent on storage furniture from brands like Christopher Knight, Signature Design by Ashley, and Decor Therapy.

Best Storage Furniture Deals at Amazon

For living room storage, you can save $350 on this best-selling and multifunctional sectional sofa from Lilola Home that converts into a sleeper and has a reversible chaise with hidden, built-in storage. One five-star reviewer said they used the chaise to store "blankets, pillows, and clothes," while another used it as a "toy box" for their kids.

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Lilola Home Lucca Linen Reversible Sleeper Sofa with Built-In Storage, $443.42 (orig. $792); amazon.com

You can also save 29 percent on this super useful coffee table. It has a lift-top design that can function as a dinner table or desk, plus an interior storage compartment and two built-in shelves to house books, blankets, board games, and more.

For entryway storage, check out this Meldevo Wooden Coat Tree while it's on sale for just $17. There's also this discounted 3-in-1 coat and shoe rack with seven hooks, two tiers, and a handy bench for you to kick off your shoes. One shopper raved about how it "organized" coats, shoes, and backpacks in their home.

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Homebazaar 3-in-1 Coat and Shoe Rack Bench, $119.99 (orig. $169.99); amazon.com

If you're looking for ways to declutter your bedroom, check out this Lumtok 8-Drawer Dresser that's $40 off. It has three drawers sizes to store anything from sweaters to socks. Or, snag this vintage-inspired accent table by Decor Therapy for a whopping 61 percent off and relish in the extra space you'll have to keep your bedside essentials tucked away.

There's even a highly-rated upholstered bed frame on sale with built-in drawers to house extra clothes or bedding. One reviewer called the bed frame a "creative storage solution" for their studio apartment, and another shopper wrote that the drawers are "huge" and can "fit a ton of stuff." Plus, the bed comes in three sizes, two stitching designs, and four colors, so you can find just the right frame for your space.

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Allwie Upholstered Storage Bed Frame, $169.99–$189.99 with coupon (orig. $199.99–$249.99); amazon.com

If any of these furniture finds catch your eye, act fast to get them while they're on sale. Keep scrolling to for more storage furniture finds on sale.

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Wlive Lift-Top Storage Coffee Table in Retro Brown, $106.59 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Decor Therapy Keaton Round Storage Accent Table in Vintage Cherry, $100.20 (orig. $254.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Lumtok 8-Drawer Dresser in Gray, $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Winsome Wood Drop-Leaf Kitchen Cart, $118.20 (orig. $168.88); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Briarson Upholstered Storage Bench, $135 (orig. $283.86); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Meldevo Wooden Coat Tree, $16.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Vasagle 5-Tier Ladder Bookshelf, $62.89 (orig. $83.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Bestier 70-Inch Media Console in Rustic Black, $212.49 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Christopher Knight Chantelle Storage Ottoman, $116.19 (orig. $179.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Vasagle Bar Cart in Gold, $95.99 (orig. $139.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

LDTTCUK Storage Nightstand, $55.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Amazon Storage Furniture Roundup
Amazon

Coaster Home Furnishings 2-Door Curio Cabinet, $885 ($1,239); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

95th Annual Academy Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga Epitomized Rockstar Style at the Oscars in Black Ripped Skinny Jeans — Get the Look Starting at $30
Pedro Pascal Solawave Tout
Pedro Pascal Is the Latest Celeb to Reap the Glowing Benefits of This Tiny Skincare Wand
Chrissy Teigen Evolve Together Food Storage Bags
Chrissy Teigen Keeps Food in These Eco-Friendly Storage Bags That You Can Get for Just $1 Apiece
Related Articles
Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak Biermann Shows Off Over-the-Top Game Room at Georgia Mansion After Foreclosure Auction Canceled
Germ Guardian Air Purifier Tout
This 'Very Efficient' Air Purifier Has Thousands of Five-Star Ratings — and It's $115 Off Right Now
ZCWA Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo
This $680 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo That 'Frees Up Time' Is on Sale for Just $137
Maircle S3-Mate Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Even Dyson Owners Are 'Pleased' with This Cordless Vacuum — and It's 40% Off at Amazon
Spring Porch Upgrades Tout
10 Under-$25 Amazon Finds to Instantly Upgrade Your Front Porch This Spring
Spring Rugs on Sale
11 Area Rugs from Amazon to Spruce Up Your Home This Spring  — Up to 80% Off
Last-Minute Housewarming Gifts Tout
15 Beautiful Housewarming Gifts They'll Never Know You Bought Last-Minute at Amazon
Best Amazon Prime Member Deals Tout
The 30 Best Prime Member-Only Deals Happening at Amazon Right Now
Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner
A $260 Robot Vacuum That 'Takes the Work Out of Cleaning' Is on Sale for Just $89 at Amazon
Voweek Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum That Users Reach for 'Every Day' Is Only $150 at Amazon
Hansleep Memory Foam Mattress Topper Queen Size tout
A Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Helps Shoppers Sleep 'So Well' Is on Sale at Amazon
GLAMBURG Ultra Soft 8-Piece Towel Set Tout
Shoppers Are Upgrading Their Bathrooms with These 'Quick-Drying' Bath Towels, and They're Up to 57% Off
Dreametech Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Vacuum Cleaner That Shoppers Say Is the 'Greatest Home Tool on Earth' Is $50 Off Today
If You Have Kids, You Need These 10 Organization Products On Sale In Your Life TOUT
I'm a Mom of 5, and These Are the Organizational Products I'm Relying on This Spring Cleaning Season
CGK Unlimited Bedsheets TOUT
This Breathable and Cooling Sheet Set Has 172,000+ Perfect Ratings at Amazon, and It's Just $24 Right Now
Hoover CleanSlate Plus Carpet & Upholstery Spot Cleaner Tout
This 'Magical' Hoover Carpet Cleaner Makes Rugs Look New Again, and It's on Sale at Amazon