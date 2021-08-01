There's a Hidden Coupon on This 'Genius' Collapsible Coffee Cup with 2,700 Five-Star Amazon Ratings

"As someone who attempts to be very environmentally conscious, I like to bring my own cup to get coffee and such," one reviewer wrote. "As much as I love my ceramic and plastic mugs, I often forget them because they don't fit in my purse. This cup changed all of that! I throw it in the dishwasher and then in my purse, [so] I always have it with me. When I've finished my drink, it collapses again and seals well enough [that] I can put it back in my purse without worrying about a mess. I use it every day!"