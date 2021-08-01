There's a Hidden Coupon on This 'Genius' Collapsible Coffee Cup with 2,700 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
There are tons of little upgrades and easy ideas you can embrace to make your home more eco-friendly, including one incredibly simple money-saving tweak to your coffee routine.
Amazon shoppers love Stojo's space-saving reusable coffee cup for enjoying all kinds of drinks at home or on the road. The collapsible cup, which comes in 21 colors, has earned over 2,800 five-star ratings from reviewers who rave about its sturdy, leak-proof design, stylish look, and overall value. And now through August 8, you can get the eco-friendly find for 20 percent off by entering our exclusive Amazon promo code, STOJO2021, during checkout.
Buy It! Stojo 12-Ounce Collapsible Coffee Cup, $12 with code STOJO2021 (orig. $15); amazon.com
The lightweight silicone cup, which is dishwasher- and microwave-safe, folds down into a round disc that's about the size of your palm. It can handle both hot and cold drinks, like coffee, beer, smoothies, tea, and water. And since it comes in a rainbow of colors, including basic black and punchy peony, it makes for a fun gift, too.
Everything from Stojo's collapsible food storage line is modular, so you can take it apart for easy, deep cleaning and replace components (like the straw or lid) as needed without having to buy a whole new cup. Since everything is made without plastic, you don't have to worry about chemicals leaching into your drink or food either. It's no wonder celebrities like Ayesha Curry are fans of Stojo's assortment.
Shoppers use it to enjoy their daily cup of coffee at home, at the office, or on their commute, and they say it comes in handy when traveling, camping, and running errands. Owners call it their "favorite travel mug," "super convenient," and "absolutely amazing."
"As someone who attempts to be very environmentally conscious, I like to bring my own cup to get coffee and such," one reviewer wrote. "As much as I love my ceramic and plastic mugs, I often forget them because they don't fit in my purse. This cup changed all of that! I throw it in the dishwasher and then in my purse, [so] I always have it with me. When I've finished my drink, it collapses again and seals well enough [that] I can put it back in my purse without worrying about a mess. I use it every day!"
"I've been using this cup frequently for a couple of months now, and I continue to be impressed with both its convenience and how well it keeps liquids from spilling," another reviewer wrote. "I've tested it with both water and hot coffee. If the top plug is fully inserted, neither liquid spilled — even when I turned the cup upside down and gave it a little shake. There is no odor, the cup is easy to clean, and I love that it can be collapsed after use to take home to wash. I'll be buying these for holiday gifts this year."
Buy It! Stojo 16-Ounce Collapsible Coffee Cup with Straw, $16 with code STOJO2021 (orig. $20); amazon.com
No matter what your work life looks like in the coming months — whether you're heading back to the office this fall or continuing to work from home — this reusable cup will help you cut back on single-use cups and it will encourage you to sip on drinks from home, helping you to spend less, too. And with the exclusive Amazon STOJO2021 coupon code, you'll save even more.
- Shoppers Say This Slip Dress 'Looks and Feels Expensive' — but It's Only $18
- There's a Hidden Coupon on This 'Genius' Collapsible Coffee Cup with 2,700 Five-Star Amazon Ratings
- Graphic Tees Are Everywhere This Summer, and Amazon Shoppers Love These Under-$35 Options the Most
- Amazon Has Over 9,000 Deals This Weekend — From Apple AirPods on Sale to $80 Bissell Vacuums