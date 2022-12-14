Target Still Has Tons of Stocking Stuffers That Will Arrive Before the Holiday — and Prices Start at $3

Including fuzzy socks, portable chargers, jewelry, and more small items that make for great extras

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 14, 2022 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Stocking Stuffers
Photo: Target

In all the preparation and anticipation for the holidays, stockings always seem to become an afterthought. Stocking stuffers are often candy and things that aren't necessarily the most useful. Though they may not be the main event, but they can be just as thoughtful as all those presents wrapped underneath the tree.

When it comes to finding practical yet fun small gifts for everyone on your holiday list, you want them to be affordable, too. Luckily, you don't have to look far — Target has a wide variety of stocking stuffers that will delight your loved ones, and are less than $20. Plus, they'll arrive at your doorstep before December 25.

Under-$20 Stocking Stuffers from Target

You can never really go wrong with adding something cozy to a stocking, especially a pair of socks. Designed with rib-knit cuffs so they stay put, the $5 Cozy Slouch Crew Socks come in five different colors and will fit shoe sizes 4-10. One Target reviewer shared that they absolutely "love them" and wrote, "These are a hidden gem at Target!"

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Women's Cozy Slouch Crew Socks, $5; target.com

Nothing screams relaxation quite like a nice sheet mask. And a themed one? Now, that's just too cute to pass up. The Fantasy by Masque Purifying Sheet Mask works to nourish, purify, calm, and moisturize the skin and is suitable for all skin types. Plus, it's even in the shape of Santa Claus, which makes for a fun selfie moment.

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Fantasy by Masque Bar Santa Purifying Sheet Mask, $2.99; target.com

Looking to give the kids a gift that will keep them occupied for hours? Go for a classic jump rope. The Hearth and Hand rope features durable wooden handles and 106 inches of cord. One reviewer said their daughter asked for one as a Christmas gift and wrote, "This will be perfect to stuff in her stocking. It is well made, and I'm sure it will bring a lot of fun."

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Hearth & Hand Kid's Jump Rope, $6.95; target.com

For someone who is always on the go, keeping their devices charged up can be a bit of a challenge. The Heyday 4000mAh Power Bank is the $10 solution, as this compact, portable power bank can charge up smartphones, tablets and e-readers instantly. It comes in various colors too, including gold metallic, electric magenta, and neutrals like white and gray. One shopper whose entire family owns the device wrote, "They're easy to charge and easy to use anywhere and anytime.

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Heyday 400mAh Power Bank, $9.99; target.com

And while you're at it, why not add a travel tumbler to their stocking, too? The Zak! Stainless Steel Tumbler keeps drinks hot or cold and it holds up to 30-ounces, which is perfect for the caffeine lover in your life who is always on the move. Right now, you can snag one for 30 percent off.

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Zak! Designs 30oz Double Wall Stainless Steel Cascadia Tumbler, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); target.com

When in doubt, a personalized piece of jewelry is a stylish stocking stuffer for anyone you have to shop for this holiday season. It goes This initial charm necklace with everything and features a 16-inch gold chain that can easily be layered with other chains. Add this stocking stuffer to your cart while you can before the letters start selling out!

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Wild Fable Puffy Initial Charm Pendant Necklace, $10; target.com

Keep scrolling to check out more stocking stuffers that are all under $20 below so you can fill up those stockings ahead of Christmas morning before time runs out.

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Heyday Apple AirPods Gen 1/2 Silicone Case with Clip, $9.99; target.com

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Opalhouse Monogrammed College Rule Journal, $5; target.com

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Goldtoe Signature Men's Flat Knit Crew Socks, $14.95; target.com

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Aveeno Cica Repairing Foot Mask, $3.39; target.com

Target Stocking Stuffers
Target

Buy It! Chuckle and Roar Pop It! Letters and Numbers Educational Travel Fidget and Sensory Game, $9.95; target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

---

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

kristen bell, kaia gerber, lucy hale, Gigi Hadid, BIRKENSTOCKS
PSA: Birkenstock Sandals Are the Lowest Prices We've Seen at This Flash Sale (but Styles Are Going Fast)
JVN Hair Sets tout
Gift Alert! JVN's Full-Sized Hair Care Sets Are on Sale for Up to 40% Off
Cyber Monday Deals Across the Entire Internet copy
162 Best Cyber Monday Deals of 2022
Related Articles
Amazon Cyber Monday Roundup
The 116 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti
Prue Leith Homeware Launch
Launches We Love! 'Bake Off'' s Prue Leith Debuts Colorful Tableware Line, Plus More New Home Products
stocking stuffers gift guide
Holiday Gift Guide 2022: The Perfect Stocking Stuffers for Everyone on Your List
Target Gifts under $20
Snuggly Sweater Candles, Perfume Pens, and More Under-$20 Finds at Target That Make Great Holiday Gifts
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Target Holiday Collection Launch
All About Target's New Holiday Drop, Including Festive Designs From Joanna Gaines, Justina Blakeney and More!
January 1970: The Kaufmann Desert House in Palm Springs, California, designed by Richard Neutra in 1946 for businessman Edgar J. Kaufmann, and now owned by Nelda Linsk. (Photo by Slim Aarons/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
All About the Real Homes in 'Don't Worry Darling' — From Midcentury Icons to Desert Oddities
Christina Anstead
Christina Anstead Files for Divorce from Husband Ant After Less Than 2 Years of Marriage
Newborn baby
Monkeypox Confirmed in Florida Infant, the Youngest Case in the State
Ree Drummond and sister Betsy
Ree Drummond Is Renovating a New Home with Her Sister — And They Gave It an Adorable Name
Erin and Ben Napier Elvis
Erin and Ben Napier Gush Over Elvis in Impromptu Movie Review: 'He Is a Family Member'
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19th Anniversary
Chip and Joanna Gaines Celebrate 19-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'I Like You a Lot'
In this image released on May 17, Davina Potratz attends the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California. G Flip and Chrishell Stause
'Selling Sunset' 's Davina Potratz was 'Surprised' by Chrishell Stause and G Flip Dating: 'So Proud'
Chrishell Stause Cracks Joke While Showing Off Progress of Closet Remodel: 'I'm Gonna Come Out of It Now'
Chrishell Stause Makes a Joke About Coming Out of the Closet After Revealing Her New Relationship
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Lists 1930s Hollywood Hills Home for Nearly $2.7 Million – See Inside!
Tarek El Moussa christina haack
'Flip or Flop' 's End Was Coming 'for a While,' Source Says: 'Writing Has Been on the Wall'