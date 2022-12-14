Target Still Has Tons of Stocking Stuffers That Will Arrive Before the Holiday — and Prices Start at $3

In all the preparation and anticipation for the holidays, stockings always seem to become an afterthought. Stocking stuffers are often candy and things that aren't necessarily the most useful. Though they may not be the main event, but they can be just as thoughtful as all those presents wrapped underneath the tree.

When it comes to finding practical yet fun small gifts for everyone on your holiday list, you want them to be affordable, too. Luckily, you don't have to look far — Target has a wide variety of stocking stuffers that will delight your loved ones, and are less than $20. Plus, they'll arrive at your doorstep before December 25.

Under-$20 Stocking Stuffers from Target

You can never really go wrong with adding something cozy to a stocking, especially a pair of socks. Designed with rib-knit cuffs so they stay put, the $5 Cozy Slouch Crew Socks come in five different colors and will fit shoe sizes 4-10. One Target reviewer shared that they absolutely "love them" and wrote, "These are a hidden gem at Target!"

Buy It! Universal Thread Women's Cozy Slouch Crew Socks, $5; target.com

Nothing screams relaxation quite like a nice sheet mask. And a themed one? Now, that's just too cute to pass up. The Fantasy by Masque Purifying Sheet Mask works to nourish, purify, calm, and moisturize the skin and is suitable for all skin types. Plus, it's even in the shape of Santa Claus, which makes for a fun selfie moment.

Buy It! Fantasy by Masque Bar Santa Purifying Sheet Mask, $2.99; target.com

Looking to give the kids a gift that will keep them occupied for hours? Go for a classic jump rope. The Hearth and Hand rope features durable wooden handles and 106 inches of cord. One reviewer said their daughter asked for one as a Christmas gift and wrote, "This will be perfect to stuff in her stocking. It is well made, and I'm sure it will bring a lot of fun."

Buy It! Hearth & Hand Kid's Jump Rope, $6.95; target.com

For someone who is always on the go, keeping their devices charged up can be a bit of a challenge. The Heyday 4000mAh Power Bank is the $10 solution, as this compact, portable power bank can charge up smartphones, tablets and e-readers instantly. It comes in various colors too, including gold metallic, electric magenta, and neutrals like white and gray. One shopper whose entire family owns the device wrote, "They're easy to charge and easy to use anywhere and anytime.

Buy It! Heyday 400mAh Power Bank, $9.99; target.com

And while you're at it, why not add a travel tumbler to their stocking, too? The Zak! Stainless Steel Tumbler keeps drinks hot or cold and it holds up to 30-ounces, which is perfect for the caffeine lover in your life who is always on the move. Right now, you can snag one for 30 percent off.

Buy It! Zak! Designs 30oz Double Wall Stainless Steel Cascadia Tumbler, $6.99 (orig. $9.99); target.com

When in doubt, a personalized piece of jewelry is a stylish stocking stuffer for anyone you have to shop for this holiday season. It goes This initial charm necklace with everything and features a 16-inch gold chain that can easily be layered with other chains. Add this stocking stuffer to your cart while you can before the letters start selling out!

Buy It! Wild Fable Puffy Initial Charm Pendant Necklace, $10; target.com

Keep scrolling to check out more stocking stuffers that are all under $20 below so you can fill up those stockings ahead of Christmas morning before time runs out.

Buy It! Heyday Apple AirPods Gen 1/2 Silicone Case with Clip, $9.99; target.com

Buy It! Opalhouse Monogrammed College Rule Journal, $5; target.com

Buy It! Goldtoe Signature Men's Flat Knit Crew Socks, $14.95; target.com

Buy It! Aveeno Cica Repairing Foot Mask, $3.39; target.com

Buy It! Chuckle and Roar Pop It! Letters and Numbers Educational Travel Fidget and Sensory Game, $9.95; target.com

