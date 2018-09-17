U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin Lists $32 Million Park Avenue Apartment

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has listed his massive New York City home for $32.5 million.

The former Goldman Sachs partner is letting go of a sprawling 6,500-square-foot, two-story apartment on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. The five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath property is located in “what is arguably the most prestigious residential address in New York City,” 740 Park Avenue, according to the listing.

The listing agents, Carol Terner Lederman and Judy Klone of Warburg Realty, declined to comment. Variety points out that according to the 2005 book by Michael Gross, 740 Park: The Story of the World’s Richest Apartment Building, Lederman is Mnuchin’s aunt and he purchased the property from her in 2000 for $10.5 million.

The historic apartment building was designed by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s grandfather, James T. Lee, the listing states, and has housed members of America’s wealthiest families, including the Vanderbilts and Rockefellers, according to a 2009 article in the New York Times. Current residents, per Variety, include video game mogul Greg Fishbach and billionaire investor David Koch.

Mnuchin’s apartment, which overlooks Park Avenue, the most enviable view in the building, includes a private elevator that opens onto a marble foyer with a curved staircase. The living areas on the first floor all feature fireplaces, and the large kitchen has an attached breakfast room. There are also servants’ quarters located near the kitchen.

Upstairs, the master suite has a dressing room, study, multiple walk-in closets and two separate en suite bathrooms.

According to the Times article, Mnuchin tried to unload the apartment once before, in 2009 for $37.5 million, but was unsuccessful. If it sells now, it will be the first time since 1960 that it has changed hands outside the family, the Times reported.

Before joining Donald Trump’s cabinet, Mnuchin also produced blockbuster movies including Mad Max, Suicide Squad and Wonder Woman.

The Secretary’s wife, Louise Linton, has been criticized in the past for flaunting the couple’s wealth on social media.

In August 2017, she posted and commented on Instagram bragging about her designer clothing while flying on a government plane. When a commenter called her out, she made her account private and wrote back, “I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours.” She later apologized.

In November, the internet also had a field day poking fun at a series of photos of her and her husband holding up a sheet of newly minted $1 bills.