Steve McQueen's Former Malibu Beach House Is for Sale for $17 Million — See Inside!

November 8, 2022
Steve McQueen's former oceanfront home is for sale.

The late movie star's one-time beach house, located in the gated community of Victoria Point in Malibu, Calif. is listed for $16.995 million with Elizabeth Donovan of Coldwell Banker Realty.

It is the second home of the Thomas Crown Affair and The Great Escape star to go on the market recently. In 2021, his former 3,300-square-foot home located in the Broad Beach area sold for $12.1 million, PEOPLE reported at the time. McQueen, once deemed "the king of cool," died in 1980 at the age of 50.

The 4,335-square-foot home with four bedrooms and five bathrooms offers unparalleled views from Broad Beach to Point Dume and was recently renovated. Its open floor plan is accented with wood-panels and a retractable glass wall connecting indoors and out.

On the main level, there's a bright kitchen with stainless-steel appliances and a wine-rack wall. The cookspace connects to an open dining room and a living room with ocean views.

An expansive deck hovers above the Pacific, while a nearby guest suite boasts an oceanfront terrace of its own and a bathroom with a soaking tub.

On the second level, the primary suite houses a fireplace and spa-like bathroom with a glass-enclosed shower and dual sinks. Its centerpiece is a wood-paneled wall that adds warmth to the minimal design.

In addition to a three-car garage and two outdoor showers, the property includes a private staircase down to the beach.

Beyond real estate, another item associate with McQueen drew headlines — and bidders — recently. At a 2020 auction, a 1968 Ford Mustang that he drove through the streets of San Francisco in the movie Bullitt sold for $3.4 million — making it the world's most valuable Mustang.

