Steve McQueen's Former Malibu Beach House Sold for $12.1 Million — See Inside!

Situated on Broad Beach, the remodeled property boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms — with almost every room in the house overlooking the Pacific Ocean

A beach house in Malibu, California, that once belonged to late actor Steve McQueen has been sold for $12.1 million, PEOPLE has learned.

The 3,300-square-foot home, which acted as McQueen's primary residence during the 1970s when he was married to actress Ali McGraw, was initially listed for $12.2 million by Shen Schulz of Sotheby's International Realty earlier this year.

Situated on a private gated street in the Broad Beach area, the remodeled property boasts five bedrooms and five bathrooms, with almost every room in the house overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

An open floor plan and large windows throughout home allow stunning views of the surf outside.

Wide plank hardwood floors are found throughout the house, making it ideal for traffic to and from the beach through a direct access entrance.

The waterfront abode also features an expansive great room with a fireplace and vaulted ceilings, as well as a newly renovated chef's kitchen that opens to an airy dining area.

The primary bedroom is connected to a marble ensuite bathroom with dual sinks and a soaking tub, spacious walk-in closet, and its own deck with majestic cove views.

A den on the bottom floor has a minibar and private terrace complete with a spa.

McQueen — known for films such as The Great Escape and The Thomas Crown Affair — died in 1980 at the age of 50.

His second wife McGraw reflected on their tumultuous relationship in a 2018 interview with PEOPLE, describing their chemistry as "chemical."

"This was a man who could walk into any room and man, woman, and child all would go, 'Whoa, what's that?' And I was no exception," she remembered.

"I wish we had both grown old sober," McGraw said. "There were wonderful days and dreadful days."