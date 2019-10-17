Stephen King‘s iconic blood-red mansion will soon become a retreat for some of his biggest fans!

On Wednesday, the Bangor City Council approved the legendary horror author’s request to rezone his home as a non-profit, Rolling Stone reported.

King, 72, and his wife, Tabitha, 70, had made the request in order to turn the property in Bangor, Maine, into a museum that will house an archive of King’s work — which is currently held at his alma mater, the University of Maine — as well as serve as a writer’s retreat for up to five writers at a time.

The chosen writers will live in a guest house next door that King purchased in 2004, according to CBS, and people will have to schedule appointments to see materials in the archives.

“The King Family has been wonderful to the City of Bangor over time and have donated literally millions of dollars to various causes in the community,” City Councilor Ben Sprague told Rolling Stone. “Preserving his legacy here in Bangor is important for this community.”

With a towering wrought-iron fence — detailed with spiders and bat-winged creatures — the large estate has become a hot spot for King fans over the years. Many often stop by to snap a picture of the mysterious residence.

In a 1983 essay, King explained that the idea for It began brewing when he first moved into the home in Bangor.

“I had a very long book in mind, a book which I hoped would deal with the way myths and dreams and stories — stories, most of all — become a part of the everyday life of a small American city,” he wrote.

The book takes place in the fictional Maine town of Derry that appears in many of King’s other books, and is based on Bangor.

King and his wife will no longer live at the residence, opting to stay at their second home in Florida where they enjoy more privacy, Warren Silver, their attorney told CBS.