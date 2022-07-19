This property and another next door were used for many of the exterior scenes in the iconic 1972 film

Staten Island Home featured in The Godfather Is Now an Airbnb — with a Catch

It's an offer any Godfather fan couldn't refuse!

In celebration of the iconic film's 50th anniversary, Airbnb is giving fans the chance to stay at one of the mansions used in 1972's The Godfather.

The Staten Island home was featured in exterior shots in the film, depicting part of Don Vito Corleone's estate, according to SILive.

The rental comes with some very specific terms, however: It will only be available for one party of up to five guests for a 30-night stay costing $50 per night, according to Airbnb.

The opportunity to book the stay will open at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, July 27 for the stay lasting August 1-31.

The Godfather - Airbnb House The Godfather - Airbnb House

Left: Living room of home used in The Godfather | Credit: Marc McAndrews Right: A bar in the home from The Godfather listed on Airbnb | Credit: Marc McAndrews

"During your stay, guests will have private access to the grandeur of our mansion, including five bedrooms and seven bathrooms that are most suitable for two adults and three children," according to the listing description. "We also have plenty of activities and amenities onsite, including a large saltwater pool, a pub in the basement, a game room, and a gym."

The listing explains that the 6,248-square-foot home was built in 1930 and though it has been renovated, fans will still recognize its exterior from the film.

According to SILive, the home was last on the market in 2019 for $1.37 million and though it was used as the exterior for the wedding scene in the film, a home next door was used for a lot of the other filming.

The Godfather Movie A still from the 1972 film The Godfather | Credit: Paramount Pictures Studio

The filming for the Francis Ford Coppola movie took place over two months, SILive reported.

While the Airbnb was just used as an exterior, some of the rooms, despite any renovations, still look as though they could have existed in the world of the Corleones. The dark wood desk that appears in the home's office, in particular, is reminiscent of the one that appears in the film.

In June, Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, who both starred in the movie, reunited for a 50th anniversary screening of The Godfather at United Palace in New York City, hosted by the Tribeca Film Festival.

Pacino, 82, and author Michael Hainey participated in a discussion about the seminal mafia title before Tribeca screened the film's restoration.

The Godfather - Airbnb House Office in The Godfather Airbnb listing | Credit: Marc McAndrews

De Niro, 78, and Pacino had previously joined Coppola, 83, onstage at the 94th Academy Awards, where the iconic director reflected on his magnum opus' milestone anniversary.

"I feel moments like this should be sincere and brief," he said, turning to De Niro and Pacino. "And I'm so grateful for my wonderful friends to come here to help me celebrate with you."

The Godfather tells the story of the Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) as his youngest son Michael (Pacino) joins the mafia and tries to juggle the violent family business with his marriage to wife Kay (Diane Keaton).

The Godfather - Airbnb House A saltwater pool at the Staten Island home | Credit: Marc McAndrews

The film, which is based on screenwriter Mario Puzo's 1969 novel of the same name, has been widely regarded as one of the best films of all time since it premiered in 1972. It won three Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, in addition to nominations for Coppola and Pacino.