Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are new homeowners!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, shared an Instagram photo Sunday of her and Clark celebrating outside the front of their new home while holding their two dogs and the keys to get inside.

“Homeowners AF,” the reality star captioned the photo.

According to E! News, the couple purchased the Hollywood Hills home for $1.7 million. The Mediterranean-style property includes a marble fireplace, grand arched ceiling and huge windows.

Schroeder’s Bravo costar Brittany Cartwright congratulated the couple on their new purchase, commenting on her Instagram, “Woo hoooo!! Congrats guys welcome to the club!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Lala Kent also commented on the post, writing, “We are such adults af.” Kent’s fiancé Randall Emmett wrote, “Amazing.”

Schroeder documented the new home on her Instagram Stories. In her videos, which were captured by a Twitter user, Schroeder filmed her dogs running around the empty home while showing the gorgeous outside scenery from an open window.

The Bravo star also filmed Clark opening a bottle of champagne from Schroeder’s former boss Lisa Vanderpump, writing on her Instagram Story, “First day as homeowners! Finally popping our engagement gift from @lisaVanderpump.”

As Clark opened the champagne and poured glasses, Schroeder joked on the video, “Finally have central AC. I’ve made it.”

Schroeder announced her engagement to Clark in July. After touring several venues in Italy in October, the couple settled on a date and location.

“We are having an October wedding in Rome,” Schroeder said during a live taping of her podcast Basically Stassi at BravoCon in November. “Beau and I agreed on, right when we got engaged, that we don’t want to sweat at our wedding. We are not going to sweat, no one at my wedding is going to sweat.”

“It’s going to be a crisp, fall wedding,” added Clark.

Schroeder went on to confirm that Vanderpump, 59, will not officiate the wedding, saying, “It’s been done.”

Image zoom Beau and Stassi Beau Clark/Instagram

Less than a week after the Bravo star announced her engagement, she opened up about her future wedding plans on her podcast, Straight Up With Stassi.

Schroeder said she knew from the start that she wanted a European wedding.

“All I know is I want my wedding to be small, but in Europe. I won’t give the exact country just yet,” she said on the podcast, before going on to justify the reason behind her decision.

“I really am not into entertaining people,” Schroeder explained. “I think because I entertain for a living all the time. I just want this to be intimate.”

Image zoom Beau Clark and Stassi Mindy Small/FilmMagic

Schroeder revealed she was in a relationship in February 2018 and the pair have fast become Bravo fan favorites on the show.

Schroeder previously opened up about their romance telling PEOPLE in January, Clark is a “good one.”

“I don’t feel bad about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s— boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!”