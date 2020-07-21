Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge-Inspired Toys, Clothing and More Coming to Target

Fans can now pre-order select toys and collectibles from LEGO, Hasbro and Funko

Star Wars fans will be excited to hear that a collection of new products inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort & Walt Disney World Resort is hitting Target.

Lucasfilm and Target announced the partnership on Tuesday, revealing that items will be available in Target stores, on Target.com and the Target app, starting on Aug. 30.

"The 'Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Trading Outpost' collection will provide Target guests with exclusive items inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge —from toys and clothes to books, collectibles, and more!" a press release reads.

Prior to Aug. 30, fans can visit Target.com and the Target app to pre-order select toys and collectibles from LEGO, Hasbro and Funko.

One of the items available for pre-order is a new LEGO construction set of the Resistance I-TS Transport vehicle, which is seen in the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride. According to the Disney Parks Blog, the set even comes with mini-figures of Vi Moradi, Lieutenant Bek, Astromech Droid and GNK Power Droid.

Other toys include figurines of DJ R-3X and the First Order captain himself, Captain Cardinal, as well as an adorable bobblehead of the R5 Unit.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened at both Disney parks in 2019. The Disneyland version opened on May 31, 2019, and Disney's Hollywood Studios' version opened on August 29, 2019.

Fans can also now visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as Disney World officially reopened on July 1 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with numerous new health and safety protocols. Disneyland remains closed after announcing it had "no choice but to delay" its original July 17 reopening date.