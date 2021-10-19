This Heated Blanket Plugs Right Into Your Car — and It's on Sale for Nearly 50% Off
Regardless of whether you're looking forward to cold-weather fashion, there's something we can all agree on about fall and winter: A freezing morning commute is no way to start your day. Since no one has the time to let the car warm up before hopping inside, Amazon shoppers are turning to a genius product that's a best-seller in its category — and it's up to half-off right now.
The Stalwart electric heated blanket can literally plug into your car, saving you from numbing during your winter drives. The 12-volt heated blanket plugs right into the auxiliary power outlet in your car to provide instant heat. It works with cars, trucks, RVs, and SUVs. Normally going for as much as $50, you can get it for as little as $23 while this sale lasts.
The 96-inch cord means you can share it (if you must) with anyone riding in the back seats — but we suspect you'll want to keep this heated blanket all for yourself. Upping its warming properties, the electric blanket is made with cozy fleece fabric, meaning you might not want to unwrap yourself once it's time to unbuckle your seatbelt.
According to Amazon shoppers, this blanket can't be beat. "Heated seats can only do so much and this really makes a difference," one customer said, who "got this as a gift for someone who has trouble staying warm." You can also use it without the heat: "The blanket itself is a nice heavy fleece… you could use as a regular blanket without the electricity and it would still be quite warm," another person said.
Not only is the Stalwart heated blanket a hit for winter morning commutes, but shoppers also say the blanket is a savior for camping in the winter. "I use it in my converted van when I'm camping and let me tell you this thing makes the difference between laying awake freezing and sleeping soundly all toasty when there is snow on the ground right outside your doors," a third customer wrote.
And when you finally do warm up, the blanket comes with a zipper-enclosed plastic bag for easy storage. Just fold it, zip the bag, and tuck it away under the seat of your car.
With the weather getting chillier, now is a good time to wrap yourself in this heated blanket on the daily. It's also on sale right now for up to 47 percent off on Amazon, so really, it's the perfect time to buy it. Shop below!
