Stacy London Says an 'Opium Den' Was the Inspiration Behind This Dining Room Design

Stacy London chose a very interesting interior design style for her latest project.

“The inspiration started off being an opium den because, you know, why not?” she tells PEOPLE of the aesthetic she chose when designing a room for Marie Callender’s pop-up, “The Dining Room.” The space in New York City’s Soho neighborhood can be rented for holiday gatherings December 12–17 with all proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity NYC.

Although this table is full of “lush, deep velvet,” mixed with “rich colors and metallic accents,” at London’s own home she likes to keep things a little more relaxed.

“I like to mix and match things that are a little bit funny, that have a sense of humor, with things that are actually quite elegant,” the former What Not to Wear host, 47, says. “I don’t believe in taking entertaining too seriously.”

What she does take seriously, however, is the power of planning ahead so she can, “really enjoy my guests.”

“It’s not something I could do on the fly,” she says of putting together a swankier soiree. “I’m no Martha Stewart or Rachael Ray or any of those wizards.”

While London wants New Yorkers struggling to host parties in their small spaces to enjoy the luxe-looking rental, she’s most excited about the proceeds from the project being donated to a good cause.

“When we get the opportunity to have more, we should enjoy and celebrate that and share it as much as possible,” she says. “I mean that’s the Christmas spirit.”

For London’s full tips (including her cute and creative ideas for party favors!) watch her full interview above.