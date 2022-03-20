Shop

Amazon Has Thousands of Spring Wreaths to Instantly Warm Up Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15

Celebrate the new season with a festive upgrade
By Isabel Garcia March 20, 2022 06:00 AM
It's official: Spring is here! If you want to celebrate the new season with a quick and simple home decor refresh, we suggest checking out Amazon's huge inventory of spring wreaths

Right now, you can take your pick from more than 4,000 artificial wreaths to warm up your front door. The festive pieces can also brighten interiors if you hang them above a mantle, in the entryway, or against a window. No matter where you want to decorate, they'll last throughout this spring and for years to come. 

From floral wreaths to eucalyptus wreaths, we rounded up standout finds ahead — and prices start at just $15.

Shop 10 Spring Wreaths on Amazon

There are numerous wreaths with colorful flowers that nod to the budding blooms spring is known for. This on-sale wreath features a mix of jasmine, lavender, daisies, and wildflowers that will instantly liven up any space. Shoppers say the "bright and cheerful" wreath "looks gorgeous" in person thanks in part to its "vibrant colors," and others add that it doesn't look fake. 

If you want a floral wreath that's bright but has fewer colors, check out this yellow sunflower wreath. A lively way to welcome guests, the handmade wreath features sunflowers of different sizes. 

Since lush greenery also marks the season, this eucalyptus wreath is another great spring decor option. It features three types of eucalyptus leaves that vary in color, as well as white berries. Customers are "extremely impressed" by the "classy" and "beautiful" wreath, with one saying, "it completes my porch perfectly." 

Decorating a smaller space? Opt for this mini wreath with eucalyptus leaves and white flower clusters that's just $15. Thanks to its small size, you can hang it just about anywhere, like on the back of a dining chair.

For an easy way to give your home a festive update, head to Amazon to shop for spring wreaths. But first, check out more of our top picks ahead. 

