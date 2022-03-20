Amazon Has Thousands of Spring Wreaths to Instantly Warm Up Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
It's official: Spring is here! If you want to celebrate the new season with a quick and simple home decor refresh, we suggest checking out Amazon's huge inventory of spring wreaths.
Right now, you can take your pick from more than 4,000 artificial wreaths to warm up your front door. The festive pieces can also brighten interiors if you hang them above a mantle, in the entryway, or against a window. No matter where you want to decorate, they'll last throughout this spring and for years to come.
From floral wreaths to eucalyptus wreaths, we rounded up standout finds ahead — and prices start at just $15.
Shop 10 Spring Wreaths on Amazon
- J'Floru 24-Inch Daisy and Lavender Wreath, $49.99 (oirg. $59.99)
- Lyvdec 18-Inch Sunflower Wreath, $45.99
- Pinkpum 20-Inch Eucalyptus Wreath, $25.99 (orig. $27.99)
- VioletEverGarden 15-Inch Green Eucalyptus Wreath, $14.99
- Hebe 18-Inch Lavender Wreath, $20.99
- National Tree Company 22-Inch Branch Morning Glory Flowers Wreath, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- HomeKaren 22-Inch Lavender Floral Wreath, $39.99
- Lskytop 22-Inch Daisy Wreath, $39.99 (orig. $45.99)
- Nearly Natural 24-Inch Peony Wreath, $58.99 (orig. $107.99)
- VioletEverGarden 20-Inch Daisy Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99)
There are numerous wreaths with colorful flowers that nod to the budding blooms spring is known for. This on-sale wreath features a mix of jasmine, lavender, daisies, and wildflowers that will instantly liven up any space. Shoppers say the "bright and cheerful" wreath "looks gorgeous" in person thanks in part to its "vibrant colors," and others add that it doesn't look fake.
If you want a floral wreath that's bright but has fewer colors, check out this yellow sunflower wreath. A lively way to welcome guests, the handmade wreath features sunflowers of different sizes.
Buy It! J'Floru 24-Inch Daisy and Lavender Wreath, $49.99 (oirg. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Lyvdec 18-Inch Sunflower Wreath, $45.99; amazon.com
Since lush greenery also marks the season, this eucalyptus wreath is another great spring decor option. It features three types of eucalyptus leaves that vary in color, as well as white berries. Customers are "extremely impressed" by the "classy" and "beautiful" wreath, with one saying, "it completes my porch perfectly."
Decorating a smaller space? Opt for this mini wreath with eucalyptus leaves and white flower clusters that's just $15. Thanks to its small size, you can hang it just about anywhere, like on the back of a dining chair.
Buy It! Pinkpum Eucalyptus Wreath, $25.99 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
Buy It! VioletEverGarden Green 15-Inch Eucalyptus Wreath, $14.99; amazon.com
For an easy way to give your home a festive update, head to Amazon to shop for spring wreaths. But first, check out more of our top picks ahead.
Related Items
Buy It! Hebe 18-Inch Lavender Wreath, $20.99; amazon.com
Buy It! National Tree Company 22-Inch Branch Morning Glory Flowers Wreath, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! HomeKaren 22-Inch Lavender Floral Wreath, $39.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Lskytop 22-Inch Daisy Wreath, $39.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Nearly Natural 24-Inch Peony Wreath, $58.99 (orig. $107.99); amazon.com
Buy It! VioletEverGarden 20-Inch Daisy Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Hate Cleaning Your Air Fryer? Amazon Shoppers Love This Clever $20 Solution
- Amazon Has Thousands of Spring Wreaths to Instantly Warm Up Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
- There Are Hundreds of Casual Spring Dresses Hiding in Amazon's Secret Outlet That Start at Just $20
- What a Steal: Walmart Just Slashed the Price of This Popular Cordless Vacuum to $99