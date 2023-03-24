Lifestyle Home Amazon Has Thousands of Spring Wreaths for a Front Door Refresh — Here Are the 10 Best Prices start at $20 By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 24, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Reese Herrington If you're looking for a simple way to transform your home for spring, we suggest heading to Amazon. To help you celebrate the start of the new season, Amazon is overflowing with thousands of artificial front door wreaths. Whether you prefer a burst of colors or a single hue, there are all kinds of artificial floral wreaths to shop. You can also take your pick from festive Easter wreaths ahead of the April holiday. Not sure where to start? We rounded up our favorite spring wreaths with prices starting at $20. Even better, some of our finds are on sale and at their lowest prices all month. Best Spring Wreaths at Amazon VioletEverGarden 20-Inch Flower Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) J'Floru 24-Inch Daisy and Lavender Wreath, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) Homekaren 22-Inch Lavender Wreath, $32.99 J'Floru 20-Inch Easter Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Pinkpum 20-Inch Green Wreath, $22.09 (orig. $25.99) Cir Oases 22-Inch Colorful Flower Wreath, $29.99 WreathDream 18-Inch Eucalyptus Leaves Wreath, $23.99 Lotus Hills 22-Inch Yellow Daisy Eucalyptus Welcome Wreath, $26.99 WreathDream 20-Inch Butterfly Wreath, $28.99 Skrantun 20-Inch Sunflower Wreath, $22.99 (orig. $25.99) The Lululemon Belt Bag You See Absolutely Everywhere Is Back in Stock in 4 New Colors If one of your favorite parts about spring is the blooming florals, consider a wreath with flower accents. We're loving the VioletEverGarden Flower Wreath that's currently marked down to $20. The 20-inch wreath features pastel-colored daisies and pip berries. Prefer bolder hues? Opt for the J'Floru Daisy and Lavender Wreath while it's on sale. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating call out its "bright flowers," with one reviewer raving, "It's gorgeous, everything my front door wreath dreams are made of: big, thick, full, and vibrant!" Amazon Buy It! VioletEverGarden 20-Inch Flower Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! J'Floru 24-Inch Daisy and Lavender Wreath, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com For a single pop of color, check out the Homekaren Lavender Wreath. As its name suggests, it features lavender wrapped around a grapevine base. One customer who gave it a perfect rating wrote, "Once the branches are fluffed out, it is gorgeous and realistic," and added that it's "perfect for spring and summer." Amazon Buy It! Homekaren 22-Inch Lavender Wreath, $32.99; amazon.com If you're in the market for Easter decor, don't miss out on the J'Floru Easter Wreath while it's marked down to its lowest price in weeks. The handmade wreath has colored berries and eight pastel-colored Easter eggs. Ready to kick off the new season with an easy home decor upgrade? Keep scrolling for more of our top picks before shopping the full selection of artificial spring wreaths at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! J'Floru 20-Inch Easter Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! WreathDream 18-Inch Eucalyptus Leaves Wreath, $23.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Pinkpum 20-Inch Green Wreath, $22.09 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cir Oases 22-Inch Colorful Flower Wreath, $29.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Lotus Hills 22-Inch Yellow Daisy Eucalyptus Welcome Wreath, $26.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! WreathDream 20-Inch Butterfly Wreath, $28.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Skrantun 20-Inch Sunflower Wreath, $22.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping An Air Purifier That Makes a 'Huge Difference' with Allergy Symptoms Is Under $100 at Amazon Today Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Super Comfy, Soft, and Flowy' Jumpsuit to Their Carts, and It's on Sale Selena Gomez Sipped Soda on Set in a Wedding Dress and the Comfy-Cool Boots Celebrities Have Worn for Years