Amazon Has Thousands of Spring Wreaths for a Front Door Refresh — Here Are the 10 Best

If you're looking for a simple way to transform your home for spring, we suggest heading to Amazon.

To help you celebrate the start of the new season, Amazon is overflowing with thousands of artificial front door wreaths. Whether you prefer a burst of colors or a single hue, there are all kinds of artificial floral wreaths to shop. You can also take your pick from festive Easter wreaths ahead of the April holiday.

Not sure where to start? We rounded up our favorite spring wreaths with prices starting at $20. Even better, some of our finds are on sale and at their lowest prices all month.

Best Spring Wreaths at Amazon

If one of your favorite parts about spring is the blooming florals, consider a wreath with flower accents. We're loving the VioletEverGarden Flower Wreath that's currently marked down to $20. The 20-inch wreath features pastel-colored daisies and pip berries. Prefer bolder hues? Opt for the J'Floru Daisy and Lavender Wreath while it's on sale. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating call out its "bright flowers," with one reviewer raving, "It's gorgeous, everything my front door wreath dreams are made of: big, thick, full, and vibrant!"

Buy It! VioletEverGarden 20-Inch Flower Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! J'Floru 24-Inch Daisy and Lavender Wreath, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

For a single pop of color, check out the Homekaren Lavender Wreath. As its name suggests, it features lavender wrapped around a grapevine base. One customer who gave it a perfect rating wrote, "Once the branches are fluffed out, it is gorgeous and realistic," and added that it's "perfect for spring and summer."

Buy It! Homekaren 22-Inch Lavender Wreath, $32.99; amazon.com

If you're in the market for Easter decor, don't miss out on the J'Floru Easter Wreath while it's marked down to its lowest price in weeks. The handmade wreath has colored berries and eight pastel-colored Easter eggs.

Ready to kick off the new season with an easy home decor upgrade? Keep scrolling for more of our top picks before shopping the full selection of artificial spring wreaths at Amazon.

Buy It! J'Floru 20-Inch Easter Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! WreathDream 18-Inch Eucalyptus Leaves Wreath, $23.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Pinkpum 20-Inch Green Wreath, $22.09 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Cir Oases 22-Inch Colorful Flower Wreath, $29.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Lotus Hills 22-Inch Yellow Daisy Eucalyptus Welcome Wreath, $26.99; amazon.com

Buy It! WreathDream 20-Inch Butterfly Wreath, $28.99; amazon.com

Buy It! Skrantun 20-Inch Sunflower Wreath, $22.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

