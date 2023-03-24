Amazon Has Thousands of Spring Wreaths for a Front Door Refresh — Here Are the 10 Best

Prices start at $20

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 24, 2023 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

spring wreaths roundup tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

If you're looking for a simple way to transform your home for spring, we suggest heading to Amazon.

To help you celebrate the start of the new season, Amazon is overflowing with thousands of artificial front door wreaths. Whether you prefer a burst of colors or a single hue, there are all kinds of artificial floral wreaths to shop. You can also take your pick from festive Easter wreaths ahead of the April holiday.

Not sure where to start? We rounded up our favorite spring wreaths with prices starting at $20. Even better, some of our finds are on sale and at their lowest prices all month.

Best Spring Wreaths at Amazon

If one of your favorite parts about spring is the blooming florals, consider a wreath with flower accents. We're loving the VioletEverGarden Flower Wreath that's currently marked down to $20. The 20-inch wreath features pastel-colored daisies and pip berries. Prefer bolder hues? Opt for the J'Floru Daisy and Lavender Wreath while it's on sale. Shoppers who've given it a five-star rating call out its "bright flowers," with one reviewer raving, "It's gorgeous, everything my front door wreath dreams are made of: big, thick, full, and vibrant!"

VioletEverGarden Spring Wreath
Amazon

Buy It! VioletEverGarden 20-Inch Flower Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Decor Wreath,24" Daisy and Lavender Wreath
Amazon

Buy It! J'Floru 24-Inch Daisy and Lavender Wreath, $49.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

For a single pop of color, check out the Homekaren Lavender Wreath. As its name suggests, it features lavender wrapped around a grapevine base. One customer who gave it a perfect rating wrote, "Once the branches are fluffed out, it is gorgeous and realistic," and added that it's "perfect for spring and summer."

Homekaren Spring Wreaths 22 inch for Front Door,
Amazon

Buy It! Homekaren 22-Inch Lavender Wreath, $32.99; amazon.com

If you're in the market for Easter decor, don't miss out on the J'Floru Easter Wreath while it's marked down to its lowest price in weeks. The handmade wreath has colored berries and eight pastel-colored Easter eggs.

Ready to kick off the new season with an easy home decor upgrade? Keep scrolling for more of our top picks before shopping the full selection of artificial spring wreaths at Amazon.

Easter Wreath,20” Artificial Berry Wreath with Pastel Easter Eggs for Front Door Window Wall Decor and Easter Celebration
Amazon

Buy It! J'Floru 20-Inch Easter Wreath, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

WreathDream 18'' Spring Wreath for Front Door
Amazon

Buy It! WreathDream 18-Inch Eucalyptus Leaves Wreath, $23.99; amazon.com

Pinkpum Wreaths for Front Door
Amazon

Buy It! Pinkpum 20-Inch Green Wreath, $22.09 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

CIR OASES 22inch Artificial Spring Wreath Lavender
Amazon

Buy It! Cir Oases 22-Inch Colorful Flower Wreath, $29.99; amazon.com

Lotus Hills Spring Wreaths for Front Door
Amazon

Buy It! Lotus Hills 22-Inch Yellow Daisy Eucalyptus Welcome Wreath, $26.99; amazon.com

20 " Artificial Spring Summer Wreath with Fake Butterflies,Eucalyptus Leaves,Daisy,Dry Vine Branches
Amazon

Buy It! WreathDream 20-Inch Butterfly Wreath, $28.99; amazon.com

20 Inch Artificial Sunflower Wreath Spring Summer Wreath for Front Door Flower Wreath
Amazon

Buy It! Skrantun 20-Inch Sunflower Wreath, $22.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room, H13 True HEPA TOUT
An Air Purifier That Makes a 'Huge Difference' with Allergy Symptoms Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
ANRABESS Women's Sleeveless Jumpsuit Tout
Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Adding This 'Super Comfy, Soft, and Flowy' Jumpsuit to Their Carts, and It's on Sale
Selena Gomez Doc Martins
Selena Gomez Sipped Soda on Set in a Wedding Dress and the Comfy-Cool Boots Celebrities Have Worn for Years
Related Articles
LEVOIT Air Purifiers for Home Large Room, H13 True HEPA TOUT
An Air Purifier That Makes a 'Huge Difference' with Allergy Symptoms Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
Sun Joe SPX3000 Electric High Pressure Washer Tout
Amazon's Best-Selling Pressure Washer Blasts 'Years of Buildup' Off Decks, Driveways, and Walls, and It's on Sale
Nordstrom Clear the Rack sale
Nordstrom Rack's Massive Sale Has Thousands of Dresses, Shoes, and Purses, and Discounts Are Up to 95% Off 
Hoover ONEPWR Blade+ Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Lightweight, BH53310V, Silver TOUT
This Powerful Cordless Vacuum Is a 'Godsend' for Dirty Floors — and It's 41% Off at Amazon
Easter Dresses Tout
12 Beautiful Easter Dresses on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Foamily Throw Pillows Insert
Shoppers 'Stopped Buying' Decorative Pillows in Favor of These $5 Inserts They Can Use All Year Long
Disney Shirts tout
10 Disney T-Shirts from Amazon That'll Arrive Before Your Family's Next Trip to the Theme Parks
christina hall spring decor picks TOUT
Christina Hall's Top Spring Decor and Organization Picks from Amazon Start at $8
CleverMade 46L Collapsible Storage Bins Tout
These Clever Collapsible Storage Bins That Are 'Great for Moving' Are Just $15 Apiece at Amazon
Vactidy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Cordless Vacuum 'Powerfully Sucks Up' Dust, Dirt, and Pet Hair — and It's on Sale for $89 at Amazon
Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Tout
This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Can Remove 'Weeks Worth of Stains,' and It's on Sale
EXLURA Womens Square Neck Dress Tout
Amazon Shoppers Call This Spring Dress a 'Staple,' and It's on Sale
Brooklinen Super-Plush Luxury Spa Unisex Robe Tout
Brooklinen Added More Best-Sellers to Its Amazon Storefront and Put Them on Sale — Including My Favorite Robe
Danjor Linens Spa Blue Queen Size Bed Sheets Set
This 'Soft and Silky' Sheet Set with 104,000+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for as Little as $23
Jen Aniston Eyelet Shirt
Jennifer Aniston's Dinner Outfit Included the Delicate Detail Reese Witherspoon and Kate Middleton Have Worn
Better Homes & Gardens Spring Line Tout
10 Under-$25 Outdoor Decor Finds No One Will Believe You Found at Walmart