It's time to come out of your winter cocoon and bask in the warmth of spring. If you're looking to turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis, think beyond patio chairs and tables. Decor is a great way to add personal flair to your home — and outdoor spaces are no exception. Plus, you don't have to spend a ton of dough to spruce up your porch or patio, that is if you know where to shop.

Amazon's deals hub is chock-full of spring outdoor decor. You'll find markdowns on ambient lighting, waterproof throw pillows, wind chimes, and even fake flowers, if your thumb isn't exactly a shade of green. To make things easy, we've plucked out the 12 best outdoor decor deals happening at Amazon right now, so there's no need to click through the endless selection of sales yourself. Now for the best part: Everything is under $30.

Best Outdoor Decor Under $30 Amazon Deals

There are tons of unique and colorful goodies that can liven up your backyard, like these rainbow planters designed with hooks to hang off of decks, railings, and fences. They quite literally come in every color under the sun and can be used to house real or fake plants. Or if you don't want any extra greenery, use the metal pots to hold cutlery and napkins outside as part of a creative tablescape.

One reviewer called the planters "perfect for balcony decor" while another shopper raved: "I hung these on a white fence and put in some cute flowers. I've gotten so many compliments from neighbors. They really brighten up the yard."

Buy It! LaLaGreen Hanging Rainbow Planters, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

You can also snag a beautiful and highly rated dragonfly lantern while it's on sale with double discounts. It features intricate cutout designs in its metal cover, so when the LED bulb shines through, dragonflies will be illuminated on your walls and floors. What's more, it's completely solar-powered, so all you have to do is let the lantern recharge in the sun to take advantage of its eight-hour runtime at night. It's also waterproof and made out of durable metal that won't deform or blow away in the wind, according to the brand.

Buy It! Dibieecn Dragonfly Lantern, $18.89 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

If you're on the hunt for functional decor pieces, there are plenty to choose from as well. This set of large citronella candles is sure to look great on a patio table as you entertain guests or kick back with a glass of wine as they keep bugs at bay. You'll also find deals on outdoor curtains — which will block out rays while adding a beach cabana vibe to your backyard — along with a checkered outdoor rug to catch dirt, grass, and water. One shopper said the rug "looks awesome" on their porch, noting that the "black and white classic pattern goes with so much."

Buy It! Iohouze Checkered Outdoor Rug, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

On your way out, don't miss snapping up these best-selling string lights for as little as $12, as well as a gorgeous faux eucalyptus wreath and a set of relaxing aluminum wind chimes.

Breathe new life into your outdoor space with these pieces of spring-ready decor — all for under $30. Act fast to take advantage of these sales and make sure to keep scrolling to see everything else that's been marked down at Amazon.

Buy It! Brightown String Lights, $11.86 (orig. $16.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Pinkpum Faux Eucalyptus Wreath, $23.29 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Juegoal Metal Flower Garden Stakes, $12.32 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Gigalumi Solar Outdoor Lights, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Phantoscope Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillows, $14.99 (orig. $16.49); amazon.com

Buy It! Supersun Large Citronella Candle Set, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bursvik Aluminum Wind Chimes, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Exclusive Home Outdoor Curtains, $20 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! ArtBloom Artificial Flower Bundles, $12.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

