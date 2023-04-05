Lifestyle Home The Best Outdoor Decor for Spring on Sale Right Now at Amazon — All Under $30 Save up to 49 percent on ambient lighting, colorful planters, waterproof pillows, and more By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 5, 2023 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua It's time to come out of your winter cocoon and bask in the warmth of spring. If you're looking to turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis, think beyond patio chairs and tables. Decor is a great way to add personal flair to your home — and outdoor spaces are no exception. Plus, you don't have to spend a ton of dough to spruce up your porch or patio, that is if you know where to shop. Amazon's deals hub is chock-full of spring outdoor decor. You'll find markdowns on ambient lighting, waterproof throw pillows, wind chimes, and even fake flowers, if your thumb isn't exactly a shade of green. To make things easy, we've plucked out the 12 best outdoor decor deals happening at Amazon right now, so there's no need to click through the endless selection of sales yourself. Now for the best part: Everything is under $30. Best Outdoor Decor Under $30 Amazon Deals Bestseller: Brightown String Lights, $11.86 (orig. $16.98) 49% Off: Juegoal Metal Flower Garden Stakes, $12.32 with coupon (orig. $23.99) Pinkpum Faux Eucalyptus Wreath, $23.29 with coupon (orig. $25.99) Iohouze Checkered Outdoor Rug, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Gigalumi Solar Outdoor Lights, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) LaLaGreen Hanging Rainbow Planters, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99) Phantoscope Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillows, $14.99 (orig. $16.49) Dibieecn Dragonfly Lantern, $18.89 with coupon (orig. $29.99) Supersun Large Citronella Candle Set, $23.79 (orig. $27.99) Bursvik Aluminum Wind Chimes, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $40.99) Exclusive Home Outdoor Curtains, $20 (orig. $26.99) ArtBloom Artificial Flower Bundles, $12.99 (orig. $13.99) 11 Fake Plants from Amazon That Guests Will Think Are Real — Starting at $12 There are tons of unique and colorful goodies that can liven up your backyard, like these rainbow planters designed with hooks to hang off of decks, railings, and fences. They quite literally come in every color under the sun and can be used to house real or fake plants. Or if you don't want any extra greenery, use the metal pots to hold cutlery and napkins outside as part of a creative tablescape. One reviewer called the planters "perfect for balcony decor" while another shopper raved: "I hung these on a white fence and put in some cute flowers. I've gotten so many compliments from neighbors. They really brighten up the yard." Amazon Buy It! LaLaGreen Hanging Rainbow Planters, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $19.99); amazon.com You can also snag a beautiful and highly rated dragonfly lantern while it's on sale with double discounts. It features intricate cutout designs in its metal cover, so when the LED bulb shines through, dragonflies will be illuminated on your walls and floors. What's more, it's completely solar-powered, so all you have to do is let the lantern recharge in the sun to take advantage of its eight-hour runtime at night. It's also waterproof and made out of durable metal that won't deform or blow away in the wind, according to the brand. Amazon Buy It! Dibieecn Dragonfly Lantern, $18.89 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com Amazon's Best-Selling Pressure Washer Blasts 'Years of Buildup' Off Decks, Driveways, and Walls, and It's on Sale If you're on the hunt for functional decor pieces, there are plenty to choose from as well. This set of large citronella candles is sure to look great on a patio table as you entertain guests or kick back with a glass of wine as they keep bugs at bay. You'll also find deals on outdoor curtains — which will block out rays while adding a beach cabana vibe to your backyard — along with a checkered outdoor rug to catch dirt, grass, and water. One shopper said the rug "looks awesome" on their porch, noting that the "black and white classic pattern goes with so much." Amazon Buy It! Iohouze Checkered Outdoor Rug, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99); amazon.com On your way out, don't miss snapping up these best-selling string lights for as little as $12, as well as a gorgeous faux eucalyptus wreath and a set of relaxing aluminum wind chimes. Breathe new life into your outdoor space with these pieces of spring-ready decor — all for under $30. Act fast to take advantage of these sales and make sure to keep scrolling to see everything else that's been marked down at Amazon. Amazon Buy It! Brightown String Lights, $11.86 (orig. $16.98); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Pinkpum Faux Eucalyptus Wreath, $23.29 with coupon (orig. $25.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Juegoal Metal Flower Garden Stakes, $12.32 with coupon (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Gigalumi Solar Outdoor Lights, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Phantoscope Outdoor Waterproof Throw Pillows, $14.99 (orig. $16.49); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Supersun Large Citronella Candle Set, $23.79 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Bursvik Aluminum Wind Chimes, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $40.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Exclusive Home Outdoor Curtains, $20 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! ArtBloom Artificial Flower Bundles, $12.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This 'Extremely Roomy' Softside Carry-On with Pockets and Spinner Wheels Is Up to 46% Off Today These Trusty Hanes Ankle Socks Shoppers Buy 'Over and Over Again' Are on Sale for Less Than $2 a Pair Lululemon's Newest Belt Bag Is Already Selling Out — Scoop It Up While You Can