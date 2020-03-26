Home Depot Is Selling Cherry Blossom Trees for $39 Right Now so You Can Order In Some Spring!

Image zoom Home Depot

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread in the U.S., many flower lovers have cancelled visits to see some of the country’s most famous cherry blossoms in an effort to practice responsible social distancing. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get your fill of the famous flowers in your own backyard!

The Home Depot is selling very affordable cherry blossom trees online available for delivery right now, and they’ll ship them right to your front door, so you can stay safe at home.

The renovation giant is offering Kwanzan Cherry Blossom Trees, the most typical variety of cherry blossom tree, for $39, sent as bare roots ready to be planted.

The trees tend to be around 3.5 feet in height when they ship, according to the Home Depot website, and must be planted and watered upon arrival.

At their maturity, a Kwanzan Cherry Blossom Tree typically reaches a height between 30 and 50 feet and shows off beautiful pink flowers during its full bloom. A note for the unfamiliar: Cherry blossom trees do not actually bear their namesake fruit.

Before you just purchase this tree and plant it in your backyard, the Tree Center has a few gardening tips to remember, including that although they are “adaptable” to many different soil types, these plants prefer to grow in acidic soils that are well-drained and not overly wet.

They also recommend that you water a cherry blossom tree once a week for 30 minutes (or to a depth of 18 inches) for the first season, and once every two to three weeks once it’s established.

According to the center, cherry blossom trees are flexible in their planting areas, and can be exposed to full sun, partial shade or mostly shade to grow. So almost every backyard can share in their springtime spectacle.

