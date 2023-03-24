Amazon's Hidden Easter Storefront Has So Many Spring Entertaining Essentials, and Prices Start at Just $10

Spring into host mode with these under-$30 finds

By
Toni Sutton
Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program.

Published on March 24, 2023 08:30 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Easter Decor Roundup
Photo: Amazon

Spring is officially here, which means Easter is right around the corner, and there's no better time than this side of the December holidays to bake, gather together, and eat a substantial amount of chocolate.

After a long winter, it's always fun to break out the pastel-colored, bunny-clad Easter decorations to celebrate the arrival of the new season. Right now, you can shop the Amazon Easter storefront filled with tons of affordable decor and entertaining essentials. Whether you're hosting Easter brunch, dinner, or feeling inspired by springtime, you'll find everything you need in one place. And to make things even easier, we've compiled a list of gems that are all $30 and under.

Amazon Spring Entertaining Essentials and Decor Under $30

A fun and easy way to decorate your outside space for Easter is to hang up a spring-inspired wreath and doormat. Greet guests at the front door with the Artoid Mode Welcome Easter Rabbits Doormat and the Wofair Artificial Tulip Wreath. The pair mixes festive pastel colors, Easter bunnies, and the most colorful of all spring flowers: tulips. Together they cost just $48 and are an excellent option for someone wanting to get into the holiday spirit with little effort.

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Artoid Mode Welcome Easter Rabbits Doormat, $17.99; amazon.com

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Wofair Artificial Tulip Wreath, $29.99; amazon.com

An Easter celebration wouldn't be complete without a charming bunny figurine — or two.

The best-selling set made from resin maps are sure to be a great table centerpiece, or you can place them in the living room for maximum visibility. One customer raved, "These are just too cute! The detail is amazing." Another wrote that the figurines were the cutest addition to their Easter decor, explaining: "I love the flavor or theme they exude so much" and calling them" beautifully made," "sturdy," and the "perfect accent size."

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Hodao Easter Bunny Figurines in White, Set of 2, $24.95; amazon.com

Set the base of your tablescape with this Lavender Tulip Spring Table Runner that comes in eight size options, making it ideal for just about every table. It's woven out of 100 percent polyester and is also machine washable, so you'll want to whip it out year after year. One shopper shared that it "brightens up your table" and is a "great price for such a pretty table runner." They finished off by saying: "I can use it all spring." And if you want to take your table decor up a notch, you can also grab these matching table mats for just $11.

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Artoid Mode Lavender Tulip Spring Table Runner, $10.99; amazon.com

If you're looking to score more adorable finds, don't miss out on scrolling through the Amazon Easter storefront. Keep reading to check out the rest of our top picks.

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Joyin Plush Easter Baskets Set of 3, $17.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Abbittar Ceramic Vase, Set of 3, $29.99; amazon.com

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Meanplan Carved Wooden Easter Cookie Mold, $14.99; amazon.com

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Generic Spring Decorative Kitchen Pot Holder Oven Mitt Set, $9.99; amazon.com

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Bourina Knit Throw Blanket in Coral, $19.99 (orig. $20.99); amazon.com

Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Throw Pillow Covers Retro Farm Rabbit
Amazon

Buy It! Faromily Vintage Farmhouse Bunny Pillow Covers, $12.99 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Giga Gud Happy Easter Banner, $9.88; amazon.com

Easter Decor Roundup
Amazon

Buy It! Juvale Foam Easter Eggs, $14.99; amazon.com

