Amazon Has an Abundance of Spring Home Decor for Under $50 — Here's What to Shop
Bring out the pastel colors, floral prints, and Easter decorations — spring is upon us!
Anyone who likes to seasonally decorate knows how those costs can add up, but luckily, Amazon has affordable finds that are tasteful and stylish. Plus, they can be used year after year. And spoiler: Seasonal decor doesn't have to mean bunny prints and things that say "spring" surrounded by cartoon-like flowers!
We rounded up 10 spring decoration ideas to get you started, and they're all under $50 apiece.
Spring Decor on Amazon:
- Calloway Mills Floral Hello Doormat, $20.58
- Cewor Artificial Eucalyptus Wreath, $21.99
- Colorful Ceramic Flower Vase Set of 3, $23.90
- Omldggr 20-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass in Pink, $12.99 (orig. $13.99)
- Linen Market 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set in Soft Floral Pink, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Home Brilliant Decorative Pillow Covers Set of 2, $13.97
- Rugs.com Dover Collection Pink Low-Pile Rug, 2 x 3 feet, $24
- Desunny Velvet Storage Ottoman Footrest, $45.99
- Desk Pen Pencil Organizers, $14.88
- Jetec Happy Easter Bunny Table Sign, $16.99
One easy way to decorate for spring without spending too much time and money is to liven up your front door with an artificial wreath and doormat. You can even set out a few potted plants (real or faux) to elevate the look. This floral doormat and this eucalyptus wreath we found on Amazon cost just $43 together, and since the wreath is so classic, you could use it in the summer or winter, too.
The inside of your home is just as easy to decorate when you have so many affordable items at your fingertips, like these corduroy pillow covers that are available in 29 shades and seven sizes. The set of two pillowcases is backed by more than 20,500 five-star ratings and will fit perfectly over Amazon's best-selling pillow inserts.
One five-star reviewer, who said these pillow covers are a "must-buy," described them as "super soft and very durable." They bought three different colors and said they were all true to the product images. The covers look "expensive but on a budget friendly price," they added.
And although it doesn't need to be the whole theme, we couldn't leave out traditional Easter decor entirely. This Easter table sign is too cute to pass up — it'll look great on a side table in the living room or on the dining table surrounded by pastel florals.
Check out the rest of our under-$50 spring decor finds below to home looking fresh and ready for the season ahead. Most should arrive in a few days, so you can spend a weekend afternoon decorating — perhaps with a glass of wine?
