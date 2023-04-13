Amazon Is Packed with Spring Decor for a Home Refresh, and Our Favorite Finds Are Under $30

If you're looking for affordable ways to upgrade your home for spring, Amazon's got you covered.

Right now, the retailer is packed with tons of spring decor — and all of our favorite finds are budget friendly. From ceramic planters and pastel throw pillows to vibrant wreaths and floral welcome mats, there are plenty of indoor and outdoor pieces to refresh any part of your home for the new season.

To help you get started, we pulled together our top Amazon spring decor picks under $30. Plus, we made sure to include tons of standout deals, with prices starting at just $15.

For a simple way to make the front of your home more inviting, snap up VioletEverGarden Artificial Wreath while it's 27 percent off. The wreath has colorful flowers and eucalyptus leaves that nod to the season's fresh blooms. Shoppers love that it's "very full" and "so bright," with one saying that it's "just what my front door needed for the spring."

Complete your front porch setup with the Calloway Mills Floral Doormat, whereprinted flowers and plants surround the word "hello" in cursive. As far as functionality, it's made of strong fiber to scrape dirt and debris off the bottom of shoes. Plus, it has vinyl backing to help keep it in place.

If you want to bring greenery inside your home, check out the D'vine Dev Ceramic Stoneware Planter Pot. The functional ceramic planter comes with a drainage mesh net as well as a pad that prevents the bottom of the pot from scratching surfaces. And if your home has a modern farmhouse design, consider displaying fresh flowers in the Vancore Shabby Chic Metal Jug Vase Pitcher. The rustic pitcher also looks great on its own, whether you use it as a centerpiece on the dining table or as an accent piece on the mantle.

As you tidy things up around your house during spring cleaning season, you can't go wrong with storage bins. And if you don't want to sacrifice style for function, we suggest adding the Honey-Can-Do Nesting Banana Leaf Baskets to your virtual cart. Featuring a timeless woven design, the baskets can be used to store everything from hand towels in the bathroom to snacks in the kitchen pantry.

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite under-$30 spring decor picks at Amazon!

