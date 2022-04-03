Amazon Has Tons of Discounts on Spring Cleaning Essentials — Including a Roomba for 30% Off
We're officially in the throes of spring cleaning season — which means everyone is spending a big chunk of time reorganizing the linen closet and steam cleaning the floors. Even if you've been through plenty of spring cleaning seasons in the past, you may be looking to add some new appliances to your arsenal.
To make things easy, we've plucked out some of the most popular cleaning products from Amazon — and many are on sale right now. You'll be able to score discounts up to 46 percent off on top brands, including Roomba, Shark, and Bissell, as well as find products that are ideal for that cleaning project you are about to start. Whether you're looking to test out a robot vacuum cleaner or simply need some new brushes to finally rid the bathroom of grout, this can be your destination to discover some of the latest and top-rated cleaning supplies from Amazon.
Amazon's Spring Cleaning Essentials
- PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $93.49 (orig. $149.99)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $208.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Shark S3501 Steam Pocket Mop, $69.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, $149.78 (orig. $199.99)
- Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet Cleaner, $108 (orig. $123.59)
- Mr. Siga Microfiber Cleaning Cloth, $12.99 (orig. $15.99)
- O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop & Bucket, $53.99 (orig. $57.97)
- Holikme 5-Pack Kitchen Cleaning Brush Set, $9.95 (orig. $10.95)
- Black + Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $49 (orig. $59.99)
- O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop, $24.42 (orig. $44.97)
If it's larger devices you're after, look no further than the iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum Cleaner — which is just $209 right now. The vacuum cleaner has racked up over 47,000 perfect ratings for a reason; it instantly picks up dirt and crumbs without your having to lift a finger. Those who want to test out a cordless vacuum should seriously consider the PrettyCare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is under $100. The vacuum can also be transformed into a handheld device, making it plenty versatile to clean smaller messes as well as tackle the entire house.
There are plenty of smaller — but equally important — products you should stock up on as well. Start with these top-rated microfiber cleaning cloths (just $13 for a pack of 12!), which are designed to clean windows, kitchenware, and delicate surfaces without leaving pesky streaks. Plus, don't miss out on this $10 kitchen cleaning brush set which comes with two scrub brushes, one bendable brush, one scouring pad brush, and one groove gap brush.
Keep scrolling to check out the rest of our top picks for spring cleaning essentials, then head to checkout ASAP because these deals aren't guaranteed to stick around forever.
