With no coworkers to chat with, those working from home are filling the silence — or drowning out their nearest and dearest — with music.

Analysts at Business Comparison recently scanned through 50,000 songs across 400 playlists on Spotify and uncovered the top songs people are listening to while working remotely

Fittingly, the top track on work from home-themed playlists was Fifth Harmony‘s 2016 hit “Work From Home,” boasting more than a billion plays on Spotify. This was followed by the recently released, though less topical, “Blinding Lights” by the Weeknd at over 673 million plays.

Next was Dolly Parton‘s appropriately titled classic “9 to 5.” The Killers‘ “Mr. Brightside” came in fourth, keeping spirits high, while The Police’s “Don’t Stand So Close to Me” seemingly gives a cheeky nod to social distancing at number five.

Rounding out the top ten were current chart toppers like “Don’t Stop” by Dua Lipa and “Adore You” by Harry Styles, alongside some older cuts with a coronavirus theme: “Toxic” by Britney Spears, “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer, and “Don’t Stop Believing” by Journey.

Other hit tracks that managed to slip into the top 20 included classics that have taken on a new meaning in recent weeks: “Survivor” by Destiny’s Child, “It’s The End of the World As We Know It” by R.E.M., and “Stayin’ Alive” by the Bee Gees.

Business Comparison also rounded up the top artists streamed on WFH playlists. 17th-century composer Johann Sebastian Bach topped the list, with his songs appearing 218 times, followed by Taylor Swift at 217 and Fleetwood Mac at 204.

Queen, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Native American Flute, and Elton John followed on the top artists list.

There’s even a Pandemic Playlist, which includes somber tracks like “All By Myself” by Celine Dion, “Fever” by Peggy Lee, and “In My Room” by Frank Ocean.

See the full list of Spotify’s top WFH songs here.

