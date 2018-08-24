This Incredibly Soft, Celeb-Loved T-Shirt Line Just Launched Sheets

Splendid wants to make sure you never leave your bed again, and we’re totally not against that! The celeb-loved brand, known for being a purveyor of softness, just launched its first home collection—and, as you probably guessed, everything in it is extremely plush.

The collection delivers an approachable take on luxury, featuring a variety of duvet covers, comforters, throw blankets, and decorative pillows, so you can completely upgrade your space while on a budget.

Some of our fave celebs live in this brand’s clothing. In July, The Bachelorette star Becca Kurfrin was photographed wearing Splendid’s comfy Twist-Front-Slub Tee ($58) and Lea Michele was sporting the Indigo Dye Stripe Knit Blouson Dress (currently sold out online).

So, if you’re looking for a reason to stay in bed longer, or get an amazing night’s sleep, swap out your old linens and upgrade for Splendid’s new home collection. It is now available at Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, and Macy’s. Shop our favorite picks below!

