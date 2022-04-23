These 'Incredible' Vacuum Storage Bags Are Saving Shoppers Tons of Closet Space, and They're 50% Off
Finding a spare inch of space in your closet can feel like an endless struggle. Even with careful organizing, a once tidy place of storage can quickly become a mess of seasonal clothing items and big, bulky bedding. Before you give in and add another sweater to the growing pile in your bedroom closet, you may want to consider a set of vacuum sealed bags beloved by more than 6,000 Amazon shoppers.
And now is the perfect time. The "miracle" variety pack of the Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags typically listed on Amazon for $40 is just $20 today only. With savings that impressive, you may want to make an actual mess of your closet just to try these for yourself.
Inside the variety pack are two small bags (16-inches by 24-inches), two medium bags (20-inches by 28-inches), and two large bags (24-inches x 32inches). Spacesaver estimates that you could easily use the bags to store items like a duvet cover, sweaters, bed sheets, towels, and more. All you have to do is place your items in the double-zippered bag, lift the valve to attach your vacuum's hose, and watch your bulky items shrink "like magic."
Buy It! Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags, $12.74–$42.49 (orig. $16.99–$49.99); amazon.com
Once the valve is shut, the brand says that the bag will be noticeably reduced in size by up to 80 percent. In instances where you're using the bags for travel, there is an accompanying storage pump that's sized to conveniently fit in your suitcase, plus the bags are waterproof to withstand shampoo bottle explosions.
The Spacesaver bags come in several different sizes, and the brand says that a small bag could hold up to six to eight sweaters, a medium bag has enough room for eight to ten, a large bag has room for 12, and for those who need serious room, a jumbo-sized bag is available. On top of the half-off variety pack, Spacesaver's four-packs of these different sized bags, and a 10-pack are all on sale for up to 25 percent off.
One shopper called the bags "incredibly easy to use," and shared that they were able to store multiple quilts, duvets, and blankets in one bag. "They have allowed me to free up a lot of closet space," the reviewer added.
Another reviewer placed multiple king-size bedding items in one of their bags, and said that "it worked great" and the bags were still reusable afterwards. In fact, multiple reviewers confirmed they "reused these bags many times," with one shopper adding that the "air doesn't leak no matter what."
If you're ready to tackle the clutter in your closet and free up some space, grab a variety pack of Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Seal Bags before the half-off discount disappears tonight.