This On-Sale Rolling Storage Cart Is a 'Great Space Saver,' According to Shoppers It has more than 10,000 perfect ratings By Toni Sutton Published on February 15, 2023 07:00 PM Storage space is at a premium in many homes, and clever storage solutions can make a big difference in organization and functionality. If you've been trying to figure out how to make the most of a storage-starved bathroom or kitchen, consider the slim yet spacious Spacekeeper Rolling Storage Cart, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space-saving cart is 34 inches tall and has four tiers of shelves, which can be adjusted for height (up to 9.8 inches, around the size of a standard bottle of laundry detergent) or removed as separate storage bins. You can further customize the cart with the included attachable hooks, which come in several sizes to hang lightweight items like washcloths or dish towels. At just 5.1 inches wide, it fits easily in tight spaces, aided by durable, gliding wheels. The cart comes in three color options: white, gray, and black. Shoppers Say It's 'Deceiving' How Much These Storage Bags Can Hold — and They're Just $6 Apiece More than 10,000 shoppers have given the cart a perfect rating. Reviewers marvel at how well it fits in bathrooms, kitchens, laundry rooms, and small closets, "[It's a] great space saver that really cleaned up my messy bathroom," said one customer. They added that it "holds a bunch of stuff" and is "awesome for tiny apartment bathrooms." Another reviewer said they roll this "lifesaver" out while cooking and use it as a spice rack. "This is one of my favorite kitchen tools… It saves tons of cabinet space!" "I love this little cart! It fits perfectly between my fridge and counter," an additional reviewer enthused. "Wish I would have bought it sooner!" Some reviewers caution against filling it with heavier objects and say that the cart is best utilized when holding lighter items like cans of food or toilet paper. For a storage solution that can help maximize every nook and cranny of your home, scoop up the Spacekeeper Rolling Storage Cart while it's $10 off at Amazon.