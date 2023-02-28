Amazon's Secret Space-Saving Furniture Department Is Filled with Discounts — Up to 54% Off

Grab storage ottomans, multifunctional couches, and lift-top coffee tables

By Amy Schulman
Published on February 28, 2023 05:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Space Saving Furniture
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Are you moving into a small apartment? Do you call home a tiny house? Just looking for pieces that provide more storage? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then you're going to love shopping from this hidden furniture department at Amazon.

Amazon's secretive space-saving furniture section is jammed with clever, multifunctional pieces that are sure to make living in a small space a whole lot easier. You'll discover coffee tables with extra storage spaces, couches that convert into comfortable futons, and tables that can fold up while not in use. Plus, prices begin at just $49 — and right now, you can save up to 54 percent off.

Keep reading to check out all the space-saving furniture pieces to shop at Amazon.

Space-Saving Furniture Finds

Finding a couch that's not only comfortable, but also can be converted into a bed when guests arrive, is often a tricky conundrum to solve. However, you can look straight to the Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, which functions as both a couch and bed. Just recline the back of the piece, and you'll be able to sleep directly on the memory foam futon. One user raved about the futon, writing, "As someone who uses it daily as a couch and nightly as a bed, it has not fallen apart or even broken in any way shape, or form."

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Novogratz Tallulah Memory Foam Futon, $281.57 (orig. $409.99); amazon.com

If you're after items that can also serve as storage containers, consider this long ottoman that features a deep interior that can hold anything from blankets to pillows and other linens. Use it to rest your feet or even sit upon, since it's plenty soft with pillow-top cushioning. And don't overlook the Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table that not only provides you with a movable tabletop while you're sitting on the couch, but also has tons of slots to stick anything you want to keep out of sight. Plus, it's been slashed to just $100 thanks to double discounts.

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $125.99); amazon.com

On your way out, consider grabbing this end table with built-in charging stations and hidden compartments, as well as this day bed that features a wheelable trundle bed underneath. And if you need these items to arrive as soon as possible — but don't have an Amazon Prime account — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial that unlocks two-day free shipping and a number of other perks like Prime Video and Whole Foods grocery delivery.

Keep reading to read about everything else on sale in Amazon's space-saving furniture section, then make sure to check out quickly, since these discounts aren't guaranteed to last forever.

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Suzanne Bamboo and Metal Daybed with Trundle, $144.23 (orig. $195); amazon.com

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Mission Fabric Storage Ottoman, $159.19 (orig. $201.46); amazon.com

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Lufeiya Small Computer Desk, $48.90 (orig. $65.79); amazon.com

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Stakmore Square Folding Card Table, $79.31 (orig. $138); amazon.com

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Rolanstar End Table, $67.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Lilola Home Lucca Green Linen Reversible Sleeper Sectional Sofa, $446.51 (orig. $792); amazon.com

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Novogratz Concord Turntable Stand, $87.15 (orig. $132.99); amazon.com

Space Saving Furniture
Amazon

Buy It! Simplihome Wide Square Coffee Table, $239.99 (orig. $519) ; amazon.com

