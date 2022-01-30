Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Space-Saving Furniture — and Pieces Start at $19
Calling all tiny home owners, apartment dwellers, and anyone feeling a bit cramped in their current setup. You are going to love this new place to shop.
Amazon launched a store devoted to space-saving furniture, and it's packed with clever, multipurpose pieces that start at $19. The specialized storefront features all kinds of "flexible furniture" finds that fold for easy storage, including dining tables, beds, desks, and more.
Space-Saving Furniture Finds
- WoneNice Storage Ottoman Seat, $36.09 with coupon (orig. $37.99)
- Stakmore Square Folding Table, $75.64
- GreenForest Folding Two-Tier Desk, $89.99
- D&D Futon Furniture Folding Bed Chair, $135
- WLive Lift-Top Storage Coffee Table, $149.99
- Zinus Suzanne Twin Trundle Daybed, $225
- Vonanda Convertible Lounger Bed Chair, $399.99
The majority of the store is under $500, though some pieces, like a few murphy bed kits, are upwards of $2,000. And some items are on sale or come with coupons, resulting in discounts as much as 30 percent off.
Much of the assortment comes with rave reviews from shoppers, like the GreenForest folding desk, which has received over 4,900 five-star ratings. The $90 find comes pre-assembled, and it's offered in three colors. The nifty piece folds down for easy storage, making this perfect for someone who works from home part-time or needs a working space that can be stowed away.
Another shopper favorite, Zinus' Suzanne trundle daybed, is included in the curation. The functional frame features a daybed on top and pull-out trundle bed below that can be pulled out when guests stay the night. It's earned over 1,700 five-star ratings from shoppers who call it "sturdy," "sleek," and "awesome." Owners also appreciate how easy it is to put together, saying it takes less than one hour.
There are more than 100 clever finds that boast small footprints, added storage, and features that make them multi-functional. Explore them all through the new Amazon storefront, or start your shopping with these styles below.
Buy It! WoneNice Storage Ottoman Seat, $36.09 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Stakmore Square Folding Table, $75.64; amazon.com
Buy It! GreenForest Folding Two-Tier Desk, $89.99; amazon.com
Buy It! D&D Futon Furniture Folding Bed Chair, $135; amazon.com
Buy It! WLive Lift-Top Storage Coffee Table, $149.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Suzanne Twin Trundle Daybed, $225; amazon.com
Buy It! Vonanda Convertible Lounger Bed Chair, $399.99; amazon.com
- Shoppers Call These the 'Best Towels on the Market' — and They're on Sale
- Amazon Launched a Store Devoted to Space-Saving Furniture — and Pieces Start at $19
- This Hoover Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is $61 Off, and Amazon Shoppers Say It Makes Life Easy
- Amazon Quietly Put Hundreds of Rugs on Sale for Up to 77% Off