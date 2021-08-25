Amazon Has a Secret Section of Under-$30 Bath Accessories That Will Make Your Bathroom Feel Like a Spa
After a long and stressful day, there's nothing like relaxing in a warm bath before climbing into bed. And one thing that makes the experience even better is when your bathroom feels like a spa, complete with plush towels, burning candles, and luxe bath accessories. Luckily, Amazon has an entire section of spa-inspired bath decor, and we found the 10 best items under $30.
Shop Under-$30 Bathroom Accessories and Towels at Amazon
- Emibele Resin Vanity Tray, $13.99
- H. Versailtex Shaggy Microfiber Bath Rug, $15.12 (orig. $17.79)
- Smyrna Set of 2 Original Turkish Hand Towels, $16.99 (orig. $22.99)
- Idee-Home Boho Bathroom Throw Rug with Fringe, $18.39
- Imavo 6-Piece Bathroom Accessories Set, $19.99
- YoKii Boho Fabric Shower Curtain, $19.99
- Home of Home Luxury Bamboo Bathtub Caddy Tray, $23.42 (orig. $34.96)
- Sweet Water Decor Spa Day Candle, $24
- Whole Housewares Set of 3 Glass Apothecary Jars with Lids, $24.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Utopia Towels 8-Piece Towel Set, $28.95 (orig. $37.95)
The most essential bath accessory is a set of soft and absorbent towels, and you can get the top-rated Utopia Towels 8-Piece Set on sale for $29. It comes with four washcloths, two hand towels, and two bath towels, all made from 100 percent cotton. You can choose from 13 colors, including bright shades and neutral options.
"They are outstanding quality and wick water very nicely," a shopper said. "I hate towels that are fluffy and do nothing for taking water away. These towels are thick, heavy, and absorbent! In my opinion, they reminded me of the Ritz Carlton towels!"
Buy It! Utopia Towels 8-Piece Towel Set, $28.95 (orig. $37.95); amazon.com
A plush bath mat is also a must to save your feet from the cold floor, and more than 9,000 people recommend this $15 shaggy microfiber one. It comes in 11 colors and four sizes, and it's made from super soft chenille fabric. The rug absorbs water quickly and is completely machine washable for easy cleaning.
"They really are well made," a reviewer wrote. "They're fluffy and absorbent, don't slide around on the floor, and feel good under your feet. Best of all, I've washed them four times without them falling apart."
Buy It! H. Versailtex Shaggy Microfiber Bath Rug, $15.12 (orig. $17.79); amazon.com
A stylish shower curtain is another way to elevate your bathroom decor. The YoKii Boho Fabric Shower Curtain comes in three colors — black, beige, and gray — each with a black geometric design. Made from 100 percent polyester with a resin coating that repels water, the machine-washable curtain also has a slightly weighted hem across the bottom to keep it in place.
"I've spent a long time looking for the perfect shower curtain that wouldn't make my small bathroom look dark," a shopper began. "This one is perfect! The length is perfect, it's got a nicely weighted hem, and the material is heavier and nicer than some of the cheap printed curtains that sell for twice the price."
Buy It! YoKii Boho Fabric Shower Curtain, $19.99; amazon.com
Finishing off with the best deal of all, this six-piece bathroom accessories set is just $20. It includes a trash can, a toilet brush, a lotion dispenser, a toothbrush holder, a mouthwash cup, and a soap dish. There are three colorways to choose from depending on the decor and hardware in your bathroom.
"It had everything you need for a bathroom and having everything the same color and design really cleaned up the space," a reviewer said. "The build quality seems very good for the price. Would recommend getting this product for bathrooms that need that little finishing touch in order to make them stand out."
Buy It! Imavo 6-Piece Bathroom Accessories Set, $19.99; amazon.com
Thanks to Amazon's secret spa-inspired decor page, you don't have to spend tons of money to transform your bathroom into a relaxing oasis. Shop the entire bathroom accessories section here.
