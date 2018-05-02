Southwest Plane That Experienced Deadly Engine Explosion Is Already Back in the Air

The Southwest plane whose engine exploded in mid-air on April 17, killing one passenger, was back in the air on Monday.

The jet made the trip from Philadelphia, where it made an emergency landing, to another undisclosed location, where it will be repaired, a spokesperson for Southwest confirmed to PEOPLE.

“The aircraft was transported from the accident location but has not been put back in service,” the representative wrote in an email, adding that it was first repaired on site then “flown to another location.”

No passengers were on board for the trip, and the airline did not disclose when, or if, the plane will be used again for regular flights.

An airline business reporter for travel news site Skift tweeted an image of a map that appears to show the Boeing 737 making the journey from Philadelphia to Everett, Washington, on Monday morning. The map is from FlightAware, a public site that tracks the path of flights in the U.S.

Southwest told the Seattle Times in January it plans to begin offering commercial flights from Paine Field in Everett in September when a new terminal is completed. The air field is also adjacent to one of Boeing’s major factories, according to USA Today.

An intrepid @airliners_net reader notes that N772SW — the aircraft in @SouthwestAir's April 17 uncontained engine failure — is flying from Philadelphia to Everett, Washington, according to @flightaware. pic.twitter.com/TFOUpnT5EO — Brian Sumers (@BrianSumers) April 30, 2018

Two weeks ago, one of the plane’s engines exploded as it was en route from New York City to Dallas. Shrapnel from the blast shattered a window and caused passenger Jennifer Riordan to be partially sucked out of the plane.

The captain, former Navy fighter pilot Tammie Jo Shults, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia. Riordan later died from her injuries at a local hospital. All other passengers and crew survived with only minor injuries.

On Tuesday, Southwest CEO Gary Kelly tweeted, “I”m so very proud of our Crew of five, along with several Customers, who responded courageously and compassionately on Flight 1380 two weeks ago today. Today they were honored with a visit to the White House, where they were recognized for their heroic actions.”