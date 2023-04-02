These 'Incredibly Soft' Bed Sheets with 11,200+ Five-Star Ratings Are 42% Off at Amazon Right Now

“These sheets are like a hug after a long week”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

Published on April 2, 2023 07:00 AM

If you've been looking for a comfy and affordable bedding upgrade, consider your search over.

For a limited time, the SouthShore Fine Living Bed Sheets are up to 42 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to as little as $38 for a six-piece set. Made from 100 percent double-brushed microfiber, the sheets are lightweight and soft to the touch. They're also fade- and shrink-resistant, meaning the durable sheets will last you for years to come — no matter how many times you wash them.

The six-piece set comes with all the bedding essentials, including four pillowcases, a flat sheet, and a fitted sheet. With a 21-inch-deep pocket, the fitted sheet is a breeze to pull onto your bed, and thanks to the elastic band it won't move overnight. They're also easy to care for as they're machine washable.

Buy It! SouthShore Fine Living 6-Piece Bed Sheets in Sky Blue, $37.99 (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

The set is available in sizes twin through California king, as well as split king. Even better, it comes in 24 colors, including plenty of neutrals like blue, cream, and brown, as well as dark hues of black, gray, and purple. Price varies by size and color, but the queen set is slashed to $38 in every color, comingout to a little more than $6 for each piece.

More than 11,200 customers have given the sheets a five-star rating. Shoppers call them "incredibly soft" and "perfectly smooth" in reviews, with one customer saying, "These sheets are like a hug after a long week."

Ideal for spring and summer, the sheets are "lightweight," according to shoppers. One shared, "The top sheet is light and breathable so it doesn't feel like it's weighing down on you." Others call out their "quality construction," with many saying they "wash well." Another review raved, "They have not faded at all and do not look worn in the slightest after 18 months and many washes."

Ready to refresh your bed for spring? Head to Amazon to snap up the SouthShore Fine Living Bed Sheets while they're still on major sale.

