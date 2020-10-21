First Look: Southern Charm’s Patricia Altschul Launches Luxurious Home Collection

“I think people are gonna have fun with it,” Altschul says of the collection, which debuts Wednesday on HSN.com.

Southern Charm’s glamorous matriarch Patricia Altschul has garnered fans for her business prowess, hilarious one-liners and unique, colorful style — attributes that are all captured in her new home line!

“You can do things on paper but then when you see the actual results of your work, it’s very exciting,” Altschul, 79, tells PEOPLE of the collection with HSN, which launches online Wednesday. “I think people are gonna have fun with it.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Altschul says she wanted to create a line of “quality, expensive-looking products that could be done in a way that everybody could afford them.” The collection offers a wide range of pieces such as decorative throws and an iron bar cart all priced between $29.95 and $350.00.

Image zoom Jenn Cady

Image zoom Jenn Cady

The thirty years she spent traveling and working with legendary interior designer Mario Buatta (who dreamed up the interiors of her Charleston mansion) inspired much of Altschul’s collection.“I learned a lot from him in terms of design, scale, fabrics, color, texture, all of that,” she says. “He really was an expert in decorative art.”

She also consulted auction catalogs, magazines and interior design books for ideas while creating her own products.

Image zoom Jenn Cady

One of Altschul’s favorite pieces in the line, she shares, is a cozy, faux fur-lined robe that comes in colors like orchid and eggshell. “The original robe that inspired me was cashmere with real chinchilla fur and cost thousands of dollars,” she says. “We redesigned it to be this luxurious-looking robe with a fabric that feels like velvet … it’s quite beautiful.”

There’s also a pineapple beverage server (modeled below by her longtime butler Michael Kelcourse) and a purple-fringed throw pillow bearing the phrase, “It’s time for my medicine” — a nod to Altschul’s favorite drink, a gin martini.

Image zoom Jenn Cady

Image zoom Jenn Cady

The collection's debut comes as many people, including Altschul, are spending more time at home than usual as temperatures drop and coronavirus (COVID-19) cases climb in several states.

Altschul says she has been social distancing at her estate with her butler since early March and enjoyed a four-month visit from her son, Whitney Sudler-Smith, who serves as an executive producer on Southern Charm.

“That was lucky for me because Whitney comes and goes,” she says. “We would drive out to the country, put on our masks and visit a farm stand.”

Altschul says she hopes the new home collection will inspire people to revamp their homes and make their space more comfortable. She adds: “We all need a little bit of beauty and luxury at this stage of the game.”