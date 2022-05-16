Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Buys a House with Fiancé Brett Randle: 'Look at Us'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

LeCroy and her future husband got engaged in October after 6 months of dating

Madison LeCroy and fiancé Brett Randle are celebrating another big milestone!

On Sunday, the Bravo star, 31, shared she bought a house with Randle. She posted a series of three Instagram photos to her feed with both Randle and her son, Hudson, (whom she shares with her ex-husband). The trio posed together in front of the traditional Southern home complete with a double-porch.

"Look at us buying a house and sh*t," she captioned the post.

In an interview with BravoTV.com, LeCroy said they put an offer in on their "dream" home in March.

LeCroy and her family moved from downtown Charleston to a more suburban neighborhood that's much quieter than where their former apartment was.

​​"I literally am living in Pleasantville, like in the best way possible. Everyone is just so welcoming. I've never been this happy in my life," Madison told BravoTV.com in April. "I could cry every day because it's just bliss."

The 2,858-square-foot home has more than enough space for the family; it boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The reality star was certainly feeling grateful for the new purchase. On Monday, she posted an Instagram slideshow to her feed of her and Hudson lounging in their new home, along with photos of the newly renovated, modern interiors.

"I could start crying from the emotions I have writing this, but here we go… I normally don't do theses 'novels,' but this is well deserved," she captioned the post. "First off, I want to start by thanking Hudson for making me hustle everyday for the last 9.5 years. You're the reason this is a reality."

She continued by writing about how she and her son moved from apartment to apartment over the last 7 years.

"I'm beyond thankful for those years and wouldn't change anything because it brought us to this moment. You put a smile on my face even when my days are sh*t," she added. "With that being said, I'm so excited for our new home & all of our memories to come. I mean, I can't believe our prayers have been answered in all the ways! This is my definition of pure bliss!"

LeCroy announced her engagement to Randle in October at an Amazon Live event. And, of course, Hudson was involved in the proposal. In October, she told PEOPLE her then-boyfriend proposed after taking her and Hudson on a belated birthday celebration.

After a night out, he popped the question at home. "The next thing you know we come back home and I'm thinking it's just a birthday dinner, and my son's over here jumping around and I turn around and my fiancé is down on one knee and proposed to me in my living room. It was so intimate. I've been crying like crazy from joy. [I'm] so excited," she said.

Her son definitely wanted to play a big role in the surprise.