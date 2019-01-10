Shep Rose 'Can't Wait' to Have His 'First Romantic Interlude' in His Newly Made Over Bedroom

Shep Rose finally has a grown-up bedroom.

The Southern Charm bachelor, 39, enlisted the help of home decor brand Parachute and designer Orlando Soria to make over the sleeping space at his home in Charleston, South Carolina.

His bedroom had stark white walls, no curtains, and a simple gray headboard — plus a bed that was too small for his tall frame.

“My feet were always hanging off the end of my old mattress and I ended up sleeping on the couch many nights just to get comfortable,” Rose tells PEOPLE.

In transforming the space, he wanted to keep the “old-school bungalow feeling” of his preppy, but laid-back home, and says he let Soria take full creative control when it came to the interior design.

“Anything you can do to improve my life, I’d be greatly appreciative,” Rose tells the interior designer in a video documenting the makeover process (top).

Although Soria admits that Rose let him “do my thing,” he did notice that the Bravo star gravitated toward darker design elements during their initial conversation, and Soria wanted the space to be a reflection of the person who was living in it.

So, he swapped out the bed and replaced all of the bedding with Parachute pieces, painted the walls in a rich dark gray, added new art from Minted, and hung luxe drapes for a “more sophisticated tone.”

“Shep is a big kid at heart,” Soria tells PEOPLE. “However, I noticed that he really took an interest in learning more about design and how best to incorporate more style into his life.”

And Rose agrees, adding, “[Orlando] helped me realize that I do, in fact, have some style.”

But style wasn’t all they added to the bedroom. They overhauled the closet with help from California Closets, adding more space with dressers from Article to help with organization.

“Everything was a little chaotic in Shep’s room before,” Soria says. “By bringing in more storage and updating his closet, he is now set up to be more organized and hopefully keep some clothes off the floor.”

Although Rose says he loves everything about his new room, upon seeing the completed space and hopping into the bed to see his feet fit, the reality star couldn’t contain his excitement.

“The key to my youthful exuberance is the amount of sleep that I get, so I’ll be spending a lot of time in that there bed,” he says in the video. “I can’t wait to have my first romantic interlude in this bed.”

And while Rose’s bedroom may be a little more sophisticated, he admits he’s not fully ready to accept that he’s a grown-up yet, telling PEOPLE: “I wouldn’t go so far as to say proper adult, but I do feel more put together.”