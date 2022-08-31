This Bluetooth Shower Speaker with 'Great Sound' Has 12,600 Five-Star Ratings  — and It's on Sale for $14

That’s more than half-off

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Published on August 31, 2022 09:00 PM

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Photo: Amazon

Be honest: How often do you really enjoy taking a shower? Here's a surefire way to enjoy every shower (just as much as you love taking a bath): Just grab the Bluetooth Shower Speaker from Soundbot, which has been marked down over 50 percent to just $14 at Amazon.

This compact and sleek little speaker takes up a tiny bit of space in your shower, suctioning to the wall wherever you choose. It features a water-resistant speaker and a splash-proof surface, so while you shouldn't submerge it, heavy splashing from the shower (or pool) won't be a concern. Plus, it even comes in an array of color options, including bright blue or pink, and every single one is on sale — so you can pick your favorite.

SoundBot SB510 HD Water Resistant Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Amazon

Buy It! Soundbot Bluetooth Shower Speaker, $14.24 with coupon (orig. $29.98); amazon.com

The speaker charges via an included cable, so when the battery does run out, you can pop it off to charge for the day, then have it back and ready for your next shower. On a full charge, it has an impressive six hours of playing time, giving you plenty or hours of music in between charges.

The speaker relies on a simple Bluetooth connection to your phone or other device to instantly start playing your music, audiobook, or podcast. It also includes a hands-free calling feature and microphone, so if you've ever wanted to chat with your best friend on the phone while you take that super long shower, now you can.

The controls are simple: A few clearly marked buttons help you move forward or ahead on the track list, adjust the volume, and turn the device off. The speakers are also engineered to provide crisp, quality sound, even from such a small device.

And it's hard to beat the $14 price tag for this little device that can instantly improve your morning or evening shower. Tons of Amazon reviewers are loving it too, with over 12,600 shoppers leaving perfect ratings. One called it "exactly what you need," and after sitting through quiet showers we can't help but agree. Another admittedly skeptical shopper said that the speaker is "more than worth it," and also added that it "produces great sound."

The biggest consensus among reviewers is how much use they get out of it, with one noting that their wife loves the speaker so much that "she uses it every time she showers — even when she's in a hurry. Previously, she'd set her phone on the counter, and I still can't figure out how she could ever hear it."

Grab a Soundbot Bluetooth Shower Speaker for yourself while it's only $14 at Amazon, and start enjoying every shower a bit more.

