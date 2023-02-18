This 'Super Comfortable' Air Mattress Amazon Shoppers Love Is 44% Off Right Now

Hosting guests overnight can be tricky, especially if you don't have a spare bedroom. While the couch is certainly one option, they'll likely be much more comfortable to sleep on a quality, comfortable air mattress.

Consider snagging the SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress, which is currently a whopping 44 percent off at Amazon. Relying on ComfortCoil technology, this air mattress is actually supportive, thanks to 40 internal air coils. It also has a SureGrip bottom that keeps the air mattress from sliding around while you're trying to get comfortable. It even comes with a one-click pump that makes it easy to inflate and deflate, reaching full size in under four minutes.

The air mattress is available in sizes twin through king. A queen size measures in at 78 by 58 by 19 inches, which is large enough to sleep two people. And thanks to the extra thick, waterproof top the mattress is puncture-resistant and super durable, so you (or your guests) will remain comfortable all night long.

Amazon

Buy It! SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress, $118.46 (orig. $209.95); amazon.com

Over 38,000 Amazon shoppers have given the air mattress a five-star rating, with reviewers saying it's so comfortable they "can't believe" it's actually an air mattress and adding that it's "the only air mattress you should consider." One shopper said, "Everyone is surprised the next morning when they tell us how comfortable it is," while another put it simply, calling it the "simply the best air mattress ever."

After purchasing an air mattress that was terrible, this shopper bought the SoundAsleep version for their sister to sleep on, dubbing it "amazing." They wrote: "It holds air like a champ and is comfortable!" They finished off by saying, "My little sister slept on it for the remainder of her visit and had no issues, and she said it was super comfortable!"

Head to Amazon to get the SoundAsleep Dream Series Air Mattress while it's 44 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.