You Can Now Buy The Sopranos House

Image zoom The Sopranos Jaime Lynn Sigler, James Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Robert Iler

20 years after the HBO show’s premiere, Tony Soprano’s house on The Sopranos is the newest pop culture pad up for sale.

Located in North Caldwell, New Jersey, the 5,600-square-foot home served as the set of the show’s pilot and is actually the house James Gandolfini, as Tony, drives up to at the end of the show’s iconic opening credits.

The house has a starting price of $3.4 million and is being sold by the Recchia family who has lived in it for 32 years.

If the price feels a bit much, the house really is selling for more than other comparable homes in the neighborhood. The owner tells the New York Times that he believes the home is better viewed as memorabilia than as just another house in the wealthy Jersey suburb.

The house has often gotten visitors from Emmy-winning show’s legions of fans, so the Recchia family has cleverly set up the email address sopranoshouseforsale@gmail.com to field the many offers bound to pour in for the house.

Related content: