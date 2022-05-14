Shoppers Don't Want to Get Out of Bed After Sleeping in These $26 Sheets with 86,000 Five-Star Ratings
There are a lot of mediocre bed sheet situations out there. Whether you've flipped and flopped on a rough set in your own bedroom or sweated through a subpar set of sheets in a hotel, it can truly make or break your quality of sleep. Because those few pieces of fabric hugging your mattress have such an impact, there's no point in settling for anything less than cloud-like bedding.
But you don't have to fork out a ton of cash for luxury-level sheets, as Sonoro Kate's bed sheet set proves. The four-piece sheet set — which ranges in size from twin to California king — is as little as $23 and it's a great option according to reviewers, who say you "won't want to get out of bed" once you try it.
Buy It! Sonoro Kate Queen Bed Sheet Set in Dark Gray, $22.90 with coupon (orig. $25.90); amazon.com
Although everyone's bedding preference is pretty personal, over 86,000 Amazon shoppers felt compelled to give the sheet set a five-star rating. Restless snoozers, hot sleepers, cold sleepers, and sensitive skin slumberers found that it met all the necessary requirements.
The "divine" microfiber material is breathable, leading the set to serve as a solid solution for sticky summer nights. "Finally, a set of soft sheets that won't make you sweat on a hot summer day," wrote a happy reviewer, who described the fabric as having "a flannel-like softness without the heaviness." Additionally, the fitted sheet fits up to 16-inch mattresses so it won't pop up or slide around throughout the night.
Buy It! Sonoro Kate Queen Bed Sheet Set in White, $25.11 with coupon (orig. $27.90); amazon.com
Available in 18 different colors, you can find a set that perfectly matches your bedroom color palette. Plus, the sheets are very durable: Shoppers said they held up through multiple washes without pilling or becoming wrinkled.
"You know it's a good sign when the lint that collects from drying them looks and feels like a cloud," another customer said. "They came out of the dryer even softer than when they came out of the package."
Outfit your bed with Sonoro Kate's breathable sheets — it'll give you the perfect excuse for hitting the snooze button just one more time!
