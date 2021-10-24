"I'm really super picky about my bed sheets," one five-star reviewer shared. 'I don't want something scratchy. I don't want silky. I don't want hot — unless it's flannel sheets in the dead of winter. I needed new sheets because I recently bought a 4-inch mattress topper and my old sheets did not stay on the bed anymore. These are perfect. They feel great and the deep pocket covers my mattress and topper. No more sheets popping off the bed!"