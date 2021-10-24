Even Picky Shoppers 'Fell in Love' with These Top-Rated Sheets — and There's a Secret Coupon on Them at Amazon
Sliding under a set of soft sheets is one of the best feelings in the world after a long day. So if you've noticed that your sheets are starting to pill or simply aren't as wonderfully silky smooth as they once were, it's about time to invest in a new set.
Amazon shoppers recommend the Sonoro Kate 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set, and right now you can save an extra 15 percent off on some colors with a secret coupon. Spun from a double brushed microfiber fabric, the sheets are super soft and wrinkle-resistant. The durable sheets are designed to fit just about every mattress, thanks to extra-deep pockets and a stretchy elastic band that will stay in place all night long.
Each set comes with six items including one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and four pillowcases. Shoppers can choose from several neutral colors, from twin size up to California king. And when the sheets are ready to be cleaned, simply toss them in the washing machine in cold water and tumble dry.
Over 13,000 Amazon shoppers have given this sheet set a five-star rating, with many shoppers remarking that they "can't wait to go to bed," and others noting that the sheets feel "luxurious." Even shoppers who normally spend over $100 on sheets say they "fell in love" with this set.
"I'm really super picky about my bed sheets," one five-star reviewer shared. 'I don't want something scratchy. I don't want silky. I don't want hot — unless it's flannel sheets in the dead of winter. I needed new sheets because I recently bought a 4-inch mattress topper and my old sheets did not stay on the bed anymore. These are perfect. They feel great and the deep pocket covers my mattress and topper. No more sheets popping off the bed!"
"I cannot say enough about how much I love these sheets," another user wrote. "I've never slept better in my life. They are cool, soft, breathable, and so much more. My husband also loves them, and I ordered more for the kids. These don't pill or ball, [are] the perfect size, and feel amazing."
Head to Amazon and shop the Sonoro Kate 6-Piece Bed Sheet Set while this deal lasts.
