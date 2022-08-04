The Most Popular Bath Mat on Amazon That Thousands of Shoppers Swear by Is on Sale for $18 Right Now

If you're looking for an easy way to give your bathroom a practical and spa-worthy upgrade, consider picking up the most popular bath rug on Amazon while it's majorly discounted.

Right now, the Sonoro Kate Bath Mat — the best-selling bath rug on the entire site — is on sale for less than $18. The plush soft pile rug is made of thousands of polyester shags, so it's ultra soft, and its thick chenille fabric is absorbent to help dry your feet quickly.

The rug features a non-slip PVC mesh bottom that helps prevent sliding and moving around, which can be helpful for those who may be unsteady on their feet, especially when wet. Just be sure to place the mat on a dry flat floor where water can't get under it.

Beyond its practical function of drying off your feet after a shower or bath, the bath rug can also tie the look of your bathroom together. It's available in four sizes and comes in 11 colors, including classic neutrals like beige and gray. Pricing depends on the size you opt for, but the good news is that every option is 30 percent off with the coupon in the product description.

Also worth noting is how easy the rug is to clean as it's machine washable and dryer safe. For proper care, the brand recommends using cold water and a mild detergent and tumble dry it on a low speed (you can also hang dry it).

The customer-favorite bath mat has more than 4,400 five-star ratings. Reviewers say the "comfortable" rug is "soft to the touch." One shopper wrote, "This mat feels luxurious and holds up well in the wash," adding: "It's so soft that my cat started sleeping on it in the bathroom."

Others appreciate how well it soaks up water after they take a shower, with one five-star reviewer saying: "It absorbs water like a sponge."

Ready to upgrade your bathroom? There is no end date listed for this impressive deal, so head to Amazon to pick up the Sonoro Kate Bath Mat before the deal ends.

