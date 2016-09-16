If you were ever curious about where Sonja Morgan, her daughter, dogs, and incredible army of interns gather, here’s your chance to find out.

The Real Housewives of New York cast member welcomed Entertainment Tonight into her 5-story home and happily showed off its greatest hits, including the elevator — “Everyone likes to see the elevator,” she says — and the spot on the second floor where costar Luann de Lesseps first gushed about her quick-moving love affair with fiancé Tom D’Agostino.

“This is where she told me that she was dating my on-the-side guy,” Morgan says in the video, referencing the disagreement the two women had about the seriousness of the relationship between D’Agostino and Morgan.

“He was kind of, minimizing what we had together, which I didn’t appreciate because I think men should always put women on a pedestal,” Morgan adds.

The entire third floor of the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom Manhattan home holds Morgan’s master suite, while the fourth floor is daughter Quincy’s territory. It’s currently in disarray, Morgan points out, as the mother-daughter duo prepares for the teenager’s return to boarding school.

De Lesseps knows all about the fifth floor guest room, as it served as her temporary crash pad for a time.

“I could stay in a hotel but I thought it’d be more fun to stay here,” de Lesseps says in a flashback that serves as a reminder of where the two friends stood at the start of the season.