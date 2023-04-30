Amazon Shoppers Are 'Obsessed' with These $20 Cabinet Organizers That 'Create More Space'

“These shelves are a great addition to any kitchen”

By Amy Schulman
Published on April 30, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf Tout
Photo: Amazon

Creating more space in your house can certainly feel like a project — especially if you don't know where to begin. Luckily, there's an easy way to do this, and all you'll need to do is grab the Songmics Cabinet Organizer Shelf while it's on sale at Amazon.

These handy shelves can help you become more organized and create more space in the process — and they can be placed just about anywhere. Need more space in your kitchen? Stack two shelves in a cabinet, under the sink, or even the fridge, then place spice bottles, canned goods, and more right on top. You'll be able to store twice as much and have easy access to your most reached-for items.

The shelves are designed from a mix of wood and metal, so they're well supported and won't accidentally topple over. Each shelf can hold up to 33 pounds, so they'll be able to support everything from kitchen appliances to hair tools. Plus, you can customize your space with them, whether you want to stack the shelves on top of one another or place them in an L-shape format — it's up to you.

SONGMICS Cabinet Organizer Shelf
Amazon

Buy It! Songmics Cabinet Organizer Shelf, Set of 2, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Over 4,600 Amazon shoppers have given these cabinet organizers a five-star rating, with many users noting that they "create more space" and are "obsessed" with them. One shopper said, "These shelves are a great addition to any kitchen, providing ample space to store dishes, spices, and other items in an organized and accessible manner," while another added: "These shelves were easy to assemble and work great to help organize my cabinet."

A final reviewer explained that they appreciated the "extra shelf space" that these organizers provide, writing, "My cabinets in the kitchen had become a mess. Now I look in and can see everything in them."

Head to Amazon to get the Songmics Cabinet Organizer Shelf while it's on sale.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Rihanna is seen in Soho on April 25, 2023 in New York City
Rihanna Strolled Through NYC in the Timeless Jean Style Katie Holmes Has Been Wearing All Spring
Gorilla Grip Breathable Mesh Shoe Organizer Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer a 'Space Saver' — and It's Just $13 at Amazon
Kate Middleton Pointed-Toe Flats TOUT
Kate Middleton's $190 Pointed-Toe Flats Are Sold Out, but You Can Get the Look for Only $19
Related Articles
Gorilla Grip Breathable Mesh Shoe Organizer Tout
Shoppers Call This Trending Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer a 'Space Saver' — and It's Just $13 at Amazon
Kjfeoiye Under Sink Organizers and Storage Tout
These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale
Joanna Gaines' New Target Home Collection
Joanna Gaines' New Target Magnolia Collection Is Full of Picnic-Core Must-Haves — and Prices Start at $2
Coastal-Inspired Furniture Finds Tout
Amazon Is Brimming with Coastal-Themed Furniture and Decor Ahead of Summer — and Prices Start at Just $17
Best Outlet Deals Tout
The 12 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon's Outlet This Weekend — Up to 81% Off
Folding Zero Gravity Outdoor Recliner Patio Lounge Chair Tout
This Zero Gravity Chair with Thousands of Perfect Ratings Is 'Beyond Comfortable' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Vaverto Gel Memory Foam Pillow Tout
Hot Sleepers Think This 'Cozy but Cooling' Memory Foam Pillow Is Better Than Tempur-Pedic — and It's 60% Off
ORFELD Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
This Stick Vacuum That's 'Comparable to a Dyson' Is Under $100 at Amazon Today
PHINOX Under Bed Storage
These Storage Containers on Wheels Are 'Great for Hiding Shoes Under the Bed,' and They're on Sale at Amazon
First-Person Cordless Vacuum Review (Week 4) TOUT
This Feature-Rich Cordless Vacuum Gets the Job Done on Every Surface in My Home
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Could Buy Right Now, These TK Will Set You Up for Summer tout
Out of Thousands of Target Deals You Can Buy Right Now, These 39 Will Set You Up for Summer
Utopia Bedding Bed Pillows for Sleeping Queen Size
These 'Extra Plush' Bed Pillows with 21,500+ Perfect Ratings Are Now Just $10 Apiece at Amazon
BISSELL Little Green Pro Portable Carpet TOUT
There's a Black Friday-Level Sale on This Highly Rated Bissell Carpet Cleaner at Amazon Right Now
Wayfair’s Way Day Sale Tout / Seylow 81.5'' Faux Leather Convertible Sofa
Wayfair's Way Day Sale Is Extended for One More Day — and It's Still Packed with Home Deals for Up to 80% Off
Fab totes 6 Pack Clothes Storage Tout
These 'Roomy' Storage Bags Are an 'Excellent Solution' for Staying Organized — and They're Just $5 Apiece
Vacuum One-Off (Week 4) TOUT
Amazon Is Having a Flash Sale on This Roomba with 11,800 Five-Star Ratings